Jerry Yates has had a fantastic start to life in a Derby County shirt after joining the club on loan from Swansea City this summer.

The 27-year-old was forced to watch on from the sidelines throughout the opening three games of the season after being sent off in his final game for the Swans in 2023/24, but has already made an impact for his new team.

After making his debut in a 2-1 loss away to Watford, Yates played a major role in the Rams's 3-0 victory over Bristol City at Pride Park in the last match before the international break.

The 27-year-old picked up an assist, and came narrowly close to opening his account for his new team on two occasions, in his first appearance at home, as Derby put in a performance to be proud of in front of over 29,000 fans.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via SkyBet’s ‘Every Minute Matters’ campaign, the striker looked back at his first few weeks at the club, as well as that special win and talked about Paul Warne, his new manager.

Thoughts on Bristol City win

Derby went into the game against City off the back of a disappointing cup exit, losing on penalties to League Two Barrow in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

However, the team showed no signs of a hangover from the result, and eased past the Robins in style.

"I was buzzing, the lads were buzzing, and we were confident going into the game. We knew what we had to do and, to be honest, it was just an enjoyable afternoon.

"Even before the game, during the pre-match and after the game, it was great. It was a really enjoyable afternoon and obviously winning 3-0, it's a big statement going into the international break."

Jerry Yates Stats vs Bristol City (FotMob) Minutes 86 Goals 0 Assists 1 xG 0.35 Pass Accuracy 82% Chances Created 2 Touches in Opposition Box 6

Yates continued: "As long as the team wins, I'm really not that bothered about scoring. I'm quite a selfless striker to be honest.

"So even if I'm not on the scoresheet, as long as I'm helping the team in some sort of way, making myself a nuisance to the defenders and stuff like that, then I'm actually okay with it."

Integrating into the team

It can be difficult coming into a promoted team, with the bonds from that previous season lasting longer than the celebrations on the final day.

However, the team spirit has been excellent since Paul Warne arrived at the club in September 2022, and Yates found it relatively easy to fit in: "The first thing I noticed joining the lads on their first day or day 2, was the integration.

"Even the group chat, the second I was in there, everyone's bantering with each other and stuff like that. I haven’t seen that in a while, the lads are all close-knit, so it was easy to fit straight in."

Yates was instrumental in the Rams' win against Bristol City, combining well with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Kayden Jackson. Their speed has been a key asset so far this season, and can be utilised even more going forward.

"They are both a lot faster than me. I know that much anyway. But, I think we complement each other quite nicely, but also the lads that can come off the bench and those in and around the squad, there's more than enough pace.

"Everyone is willing and if the team is swapped round we can still cause damage. Everyone is pushing each other every day which really helps."

On Paul Warne and his training

The 27-year-old has played under Warne before, helping the current Derby manager to promotion to the Championship with Rotherham United in the 2016/17 season.

Despite it being a while since the two worked together, Warne's sense of humour and work ethic has not diminished.

"He never seems to stop; I was saying to one of the lads the other day that during the first call I had with him in the off-season he asked me if I was still willing to run. That was literally the first question," said Yates.

"And then he asked if I was ready for it. He always brings the best out of people, and he's very honest, so there's nothing more you can ask for.

"When everyone's on the same page, then it'll click and, like you saw on Saturday, I think we can do good things this season."

Despite Yates missing the opening games of the season, he was still hard at work at Moor Farm, the club's training ground, where he had to keep up with the intense workload set for him by Warne.

Yates told FLW: "The gaffer won't let me slack. Every time they had the game, I was doing extra running and stuff like that, so my fitness wasn't going to go missing or anything like that.

"It was tougher to watch because you want to go out there and help the lads. But I was never able to fall behind because I was doing extras most days with the gaffer and the other coaches."

On the Pride Park atmosphere

Derby have made Pride Park a fortress in recent times, and have won eight straight league games at home - a run that stretches back to February.

The raucous crowd creates an intimidating atmosphere in DE24, and is something that can really help the team, according to Yates: "For me personally, it's massive. You're looking up into the stands, everyone is singing and bouncing and I sort of just find myself nodding my head to half the chants that they’re singing. It literally is a 12th man.

"I think all the lads here know when it's like that and the stadium’s bouncing there will be no stopping us. The home form at the minute has been excellent so long may it continue."

Warne's team will welcome Cardiff City to Pride Park after the international break, a club that Yates may have a bit of history with now due to his Swansea connections. However, he is not too worried about the pressures that the game could bring.

He said: "I'm so excited. I said to one of the lads the other day straight after the game, I just can't wait for the next one, no matter who it may be.

"So, going into a game after a 3-0 win ahead of the international break, I'm itching to get going again. Obviously, I missed the first three games, and now I just want to get the games going and keep the flow going."