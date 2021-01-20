Exclusive: Derby County’s chances of signing ex-Premier League striker become clearer

Derby County had been hopeful of striking a deal for former Everton striker Oumar Niasse on a free transfer, however the situation with the current takeover is stifling their hopes of landing him, sources have exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

FLW understands that the 30-year-old forward turned down a move to Saudi Arabia to force through a move to the Rams, with the player said to be excited about linking up with Wayne Rooney.

However, the continued uncertainty surrounding the protracted takeover of the Rams by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan’s Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited, has slowed down any hopes of Derby striking a deal for Niasse.

There is interest in Niasse from Turkey and the US, but FLW understands the player is keen to ply his trade in England following his release from Everton last July.

Niasse has spent the last four years in England, making 35 appearances for the Toffees in a four year stint at the club.

The striker also had loan spells at Hull City and Cardiff City during that time-frame, but now finds himself without a club.

As aforementioned, any transfer incomings are reliant on the takeover coming to fruition at Pride Park.

Speaking about the current takeover situation at Derby, Rams boss Wayne Rooney revealed he hopes it gets concluded as soon as possible so transfer business can begin.

“Of course, we could do with a bit of help in the next two weeks in terms of getting players in, Rooney said to the Derby Telegraph.

“So hopefully the takeover is done as quick as possible and it will allow us to try and bring in the players I have identified I would like to bring in, and we can start adding players to the squad.”