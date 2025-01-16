Derby County and Millwall are among the Championship sides who cast a scouting mission over Liverpool's Jayden Danns on Wednesday night, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Rams and the Lions are weighing up a January move for the young forward alongside several other second tier clubs, after watching the 19-year-old in action in the Premier League International Cup for the Reds' Under-21's side, who were beaten 3-1 by Sparta Prague, despite Danns getting on the scoresheet.

Derby and Millwall are both keen to add further firepower to their ranks in what remains of the window, with both clubs recently linked with Aston Villa starlet, Louie Barry, but are once again facing strong competition from the likes of Celtic for his signature, whilst Aston Villa have opened talks with the former Stockport loanee over his future.

However, Danns could be seen as a viable alternative, and it's no surprise that the forward who has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough into the first-team picture at Anfield under Jürgen Klopp and Arne Slot, is in demand.

Jayden Danns' 23/24 stats for Liverpool, as per FotMob Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 2 0 FA Cup 1 2 EFL Cup 1 0 UEFA Europa League 1 0

Derby County and Millwall cast Jayden Danns scouting mission amid rival interest

At the beginning of the current winter window, it was revealed by Darren Witcoop that the relegation-threatened duo of Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle had sent enquiries to Liverpool over the possibility of striking a deal for the attacker, who has made two competitive appearances for the Premier League leaders this season, with both coming in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

The Pilgrims were interested in striking a loan agreement for Danns whilst Wayne Rooney was in charge at Home Park, although a back injury meant that a temporary move never materialised for the youngster.

In late December, it was reported by Alan Nixon via Patreon that Derby had joined the "growing list" of potential suitors looking to take the forward on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, in the latest developments regarding a potential loan switch to the second tier for the 19-year-old, sources have informed Football League World that the Rams and Millwall both had representatives in attendance at the Kirkby Academy on Wednesday night as Danns continued a fine week in terms of individual performances.

He found the net against Sparta Prague last night, just four days after scoring against Accrington Stanley for the first team, after making an 18-minute cameo in place of debutant, Rio Ngumoha.

Derby and Millwall have both struggled for consistency at the top end of the pitch this season, and the addition of such a highly-rated talent for either side would only boost their creative output.

It is clear by their pursuit of the Liverpool attacker and the aforementioned Barry, that Paul Warne is looking to add more youthful exuberance to his side, who currently hold the highest average age in the Championship, as well as taking the weight off of Jerry Yates' shoulders, as he remains the club's top scorer with a tally of six.

The fact so many other sides in the division are interested not only highlights Danns' future potential, but his current standpoint, and the chance to play regular first-team football in such an intense environment will only be beneficial to his development.