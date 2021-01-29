Exclusive: Derby County, Blackpool fall short in transfer pursuit as Rangers player picks Sunderland

Derby County, Middlesbrough and Blackpool all spoke to Jordan Jones in a bid to bring him from Rangers to their respective clubs, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

FLW understands that the winger is set to join Sunderland on loan from the Ibrox giants having failed to force his way into Steven Gerrard’s dominant side this season and he’ll be aiming for a productive second half of the campaign on Wearside.

However, his future could have taken a different route this month, with several other sides interested in securing the former Kilmarnock man’s services.

Football League World has been told exclusively that Sky Bet Championship duo Derby County and Middlesbrough both spoke to the player over a potential switch to their respective clubs, whilst Sunderland’s League One rivals Blackpool also made contact and held talks.

Evidently, though, Jones was sold on the project at Sunderland under Lee Johnson and he’ll be eager to kick on for the rest of the season.

His time at Rangers hasn’t really gone how he would have liked after sealing a move from Kilmarnock but he remains a good player and now one with a point to prove.

Lee Johnson will be hoping he can harness that as the Black Cats go in hunt of promotion this season.