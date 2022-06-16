Derby County are looking to sign Richie Smallwood on a free transfer but they face competition to land the midfielder, Football League World has been told.

The Rams’ off-field issues are well documented, with the club still waiting to be taken over after Chris Kirchner’s deal to purchase the east Midlands outfit fell through earlier this month.

Despite that, there are plenty of interested parties and there is a confidence that an agreement will be reached.

As a result, Wayne Rooney and the recruitment team are still working on new additions and FLW have been told that Smallwood is firmly on their radar providing they are under new ownership.

However, landing the 31-year-old, who is leaving Hull City after his contract wasn’t extended, won’t be straightforward, as Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United are also tracking the former Blackburn man.

And, the duo would both have the advantage of offering Smallwood Championship football, with the pair having finished in the top two spots in League One in the previous campaign.

For Derby, a whole host of arrivals will be needed when they can bring players in as they prepare for life in the third tier.

