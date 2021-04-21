Exclusive: Dean Windass makes series of Hull City admissions as Grant McCann’s side move to the brink

Hull City didn’t look capable of bouncing straight back into the Championship in the eyes of Dean Windass, who has been full of praise for the ‘unbelievable job’ Grant McCann has done.

McCann was relegated with Hull last season in the Championship, with the Tigers crashing out of the second-tier following a woeful run of form during the second-half of the campaign.

However, his side have responded wonderfully and last night’s 2-2 draw with Sunderland leaves Hull on the brink of promotion, needing a win against Lincoln City at the weekend to secure a Championship return.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Windass admitted: “I never thought they’d go straight back up after the way they got relegated.

“Everybody was questioning whether Grant McCann would even be there this season, but he’s done an unbelievable job.

“Sunderland look like they are going to be in the play-offs, it seems too far for them, but you can’t rest on your laurels, you’ve got to go and win every game.”

As things stand, Hull are 11 points clear of Sunderland with three games to go this season, although the Black Cats do have a game in-hand, which means McCann’s side will have to wait before they can celebrate promotion.

However, it feels inevitable that the Tigers will get over the line now, which brought Windass onto the topic of what comes next at the KCOM Stadium with regard to the ownership of the club given Assem Allam’s unpopularity.

Windass continued: “I’ll be delighted (if they win promotion). I’m a Hull City fan and I’ll be delighted to see them back in the Championship.

“The question on the lips of every Hull City fan will now be about the owners and whether they will sell the club now they are back in the Championship. If they do, supporters will come back, then there’s whether the new owners would back the manager?

“No disrespect to the players now but you need good Championship players to stay in the Championship.”