Exclusive: Dean Windass makes Ivan Toney claim amid Tottenham, Everton, Leicester links

Dean Windass has offered his thoughts on Brentford striker Ivan Toney and his future after a stellar season for the forward in the Sky Bet Championship, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Toney had an excellent time in League One with Peterborough United and many were excited to see how he would do in the Championship this year with the Bees.

Few can honestly say they predicted him to score 30 goals, though, with him surely exceeding even the highest of expectations this year for the men from west London.

Naturally, then, that has seen several Premier League sides linked with him – including Spurs, Everton and Leicester – and Windass expects that Toney will command a big fee, that will increase further if the Bees go up.

Indeed, he also told Football League World exclusively that he could see Toney staying put at least initially if the Bees made it to the Premier League:

“Leicester, Tottenham, Everton coming in for Ivan Toney – he’s not going to turn his nose up at it and money talks but if Brentford do go up into the Premier League a fee of £25-£30 million could become £70 million.

“I think if Brentford do go up he might stay and if he does well up to Christmas and Brentford are struggling then that might be when he moves on.”

Toney is a quality footballer and is surely destined to be playing in the top-flight of English football one way or another.

The Bees will hope they can offer that next season themselves, of course, and that is what they will be aiming for in the play-offs later this month in the Sky Bet Championship.