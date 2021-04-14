Exclusive: Dean Windass issues verdict on Adam Reach’s Sheffield Wednesday future

Dean Windass believes Adam Reach is one of the players who will be key to helping Sheffield Wednesday avoid relegation from the Championship this season, which could in turn impact the midfielder’s own prospects at the club.

Reach is out of contract with Wednesday at the end of the season, with the Owls currently battling to avoid relegation to League One this season, and it seems that Windass – whose son Josh is one of Reach’s teammates at Hillsborough – could have a big say in whether the club are able to pull off what would be something of a great escape this season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about Reach, the former Hull and Middlesbrough striker – who once has a brief loan spell of his own with Wednesday – said: “He’s one of these lads where you know obviously I don’t know but Josh said he’s is not slow and but he’s not quick he’s nice so he can get around the pitch he’s got great quality obviously looking at the free kick for the goals that he scored he don’t really score the many tap ins, and that’ll be determined by on the field players you know, and I think and Josh will be included in that as well. I think if Sheffield Wednesday go down you know then they’re going to lose a few players.”

Indeed, it seems Windass believes Reach could soon find himself in a similar position to one that he himself faced during his playing career when Bradford dropped out of the Premier League while he was at the club, as he added: “Reach obviously you just answered my question his contracts or not that’ll determine whether if you know I was a situation when I was when I was at Bradford these days if Bradford go down then Bradford can’t offer me a Premier League contract you know.

“Obviously subsequently Bradford went down and I ended up signing for Middlesbrough I think the same will be you know with with Josh Adam Reach, Barry Bannan, people like that, you know what the big players at the club or determine whether they’re going to stay or not? And that will be determined on what they do.”

Reach has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months, with Celtic among those said to be interested in the 28-year-old, and Windass feels that Wednesday must stay up to have a chance of keeping hold of the midfielder amid that interest from the Scottish giants, something which he says could leave the player with a tricky decision to make.

Assessing the options available to Reach come the summer, and who survival or relegation for Wednesday could impact that, Windass explained: “I think there will be a few players who will probably leave the football club. And Reach is obviously going to be one of them because his contracts up. But I think if they stay up, they have to stay up, then Adam Reach has got a decision to make. Does he does he want to sign for Celtic, or does he want to sign a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday?

“At the end of the day now with him the ball’s in this court, I think he’s got another year left I think Josh. So you know, listen, that’s just the way football is unfortunately and Adam Reach will be the only person who knows and listen, the kid might amend his decision now.

“Celtic massive football club, to be quite honest with you, but Sheffied Wednesday re as well. You know, once they get the support about next season, it’ll be a totally different kettle of fish.”