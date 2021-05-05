Exclusive: Dean Windass discusses Josh Windass’ future at Sheffield Wednesday

Dean Windass has said that he does not yet know what the future is going to hold for Josh Windass at Sheffield Wednesday in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Owls are heading into what is effectively a final day relegation shootout with Derby County this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, whilst eyes will also be on what Rotherham United can do against Cardiff City.

Certainly, it’s going to be a dramatic afternoon in the second-tier and if the Owls do go down, there’s a chance several of their players could leave the club.

Among them, potentially Josh Windass with speculation around him rife at the moment but, as per his father Dean Windass, nothing is quite certain at the moment.

He said to Football League World exclusively:

“I actually do not know. I know that there are a few clubs who are obviously potentially after him.

“But it’s sort of annoyed him really, because it was before Saturday’s game – probably one of the biggest games of the season – and he is getting all these clubs linked that they’re going to sign him if Sheffield Wednesday go down. He’s not that sort of lad to think about that and he was focused on the job on Saturday.

“I couldn’t tell you if he‘s going to be there next year. He doesn’t know and I don’t know.”

Windass could well be one of many players to leave the Owls this summer and many are expecting a clear-out even if they do remain in the Championship.

Windass has been linked with several moves in recent days and weeks and we’ll soon get a better idea of what his future holds once this weekend has passed and the Owls know exactly what division they are going to be playing in.