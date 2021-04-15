Exclusive: Dean Windass assesses Hull City promotion chances and makes ownership claim

Hull City simply must continue to win matches if they are to secure promotion back to the Championship this season, the club’s former striker Dean Windass has said.

Following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, the Tigers have responded in impressive fashion, and currently sit top of the League One table, with just a games of the season remaining.

Grant McCann’s side are currently three points clear of second place Peterborough and eight clear of third place Sunderland, and while both those sides have games in hand on Hull, Windass believes his old club can only focus on their own results.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about what the Tigers must do to secure an immediate return to the second-tier, Windass said: “You’ve just got to keep winning football matches, and when you’re at the top of the league, you don’t really concern yourself with what’s behind you.

“All you focus on, and it’s a cliche, but you focus on the next game, can you win the next game? Every league is difficult to get out of, and if you’ve got that momentum, and you’ve got that confidence and you’re going out every week thinking we’re going to score, we’re going to win games.”

Even so, Windass is expecting an incredibly tight finish to the League One promotion battle, as he went on to add: “Listen, I think it’s going to go to the wire, and you can’t take your foot of the gas.

“The one thing, psychologically, if you do come out of that top two, and if you do end up in the play-offs, how strong are you mentally as the players?”

If Hull do go up however, it appears Windass feel there will have to be a change behind the scenes with regards to the uncertain ownership situation at the club, with the Tigers legend explaining: “I don’t really see or follow Hull City anymore in the sense of watching them, but I’m supporter of Hull City and I always will be.

“But the thing is, what a great opportunity it is to bounce back now straight into the Championship, and nobody knows with the uncertainty about the owners and what’s going to happen, but you can guarantee if we get back in the Championship, and whatever happens with the owners the supporters will be back again.

“If the owners sell, then the football club can move back up again. The owners were fantastic towards me, I’m never ever going to slag them off. But the thing is with Hull City, if they do get back in the Championship, something’s got to happen within the club because the supporters have always got a grievance against them.”

Indeed, it seems Windass believes there will always be a need for change within the playing squad at The KCO Stadium if Hull secure promotion back to the second-tier, as he went on to claim: “If you can get Hull City back in the Championship and you can get 20,000 people there again and obviously start generating money for better players.

“No disrespect, Grant McCann’s got two or three Championship players but the majority of them are League One players. Can League One players survive in the Championship? No I don’t think they can, so you’ve got to recruit well.”

However, Windass still apparently feels there is no guarantee that will happen, as he concluded: “But somebody asked me today will Hull City get promoted? I wouldn’t have a clue, because it that tight up there.

“So you can go on run were in two games you get beat, and you find yourself coming out of it. So just keep winning football matches. That’s my opinion.”

There are now just five games left for Hull to play in the league this season, starting with the visit of Fleetwood to the KCOM on Saturday, before promotion rivals Sunderland and play-off hopefuls Linoln come up against the Tigers.

Hull then round out their home campaign against relegation battlers Wigan, before concluding the season with a trip to The Valley to face another top-six chasing side in the shape of Charlton.