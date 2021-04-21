Exclusive: Dean Windass alludes to Allam ownership as Hull City future becomes topic of debate

Hull City’s ownership conundrum needs to be the thing that is addressed first on the back of promotion, according to Dean Windass.

Grant McCann has done an outstanding job of turning things around on the field at the KCOM Stadium following relegation from the Championship last season.

Last night’s 2-2 draw with Sunderland has left Hull on the brink and needing just a single victory to secure their route back into the Championship from League One.

Naturally, the topic of what is next is cropping up for Hull supporters now, given the unhealthy relationship that’s bubbled away with Assem Allam recently.

Whilst Windass isn’t sure what the next step for the club will be, he feels it might come down to the ambition of the owner and if he sells the club.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Windass quizzed on what is next: “I don’t have a clue.

“It’s a situation where you’ve got to get automatic promotion over the line and then it’s a tough one because of the Chairman.

“I don’t know what the intentions of the Chairman are and I don’t think any Hull City fans do either.

“They’ll get over the line (in terms of promotion), then if the owners want to sell it, they’ve got a better chance of selling it than if they are in League One.”

Allam has been involved with the Tigers for over a decade now, overseeing part of the club’s memorable stay in the Premier League, as well as promotions out of the Championship.

However, the club’s recent demise, which leads them to the point of being a League One club now, has left a bitter taste, with attendances falling badly before football went behind closed doors.