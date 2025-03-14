Pundit David Prutton has exclusively told Football League World that he believes Leeds United manager Daniel Farke should start midfielder Joe Rothwell against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

After two games without a victory, Leeds returned to winning ways when they beat Millwall 2-0 at Elland Road on Wednesday night, with Jake Cooper's own goal and Ao Tanaka's strike sealing a much-needed three points.

It was a positive midweek for the Whites as promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley were both held to draws, meaning that Farke's men were able to regain their place at the top of the Championship table.

Championship top four (as of 14th March) Position Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 37 +51 79 2 Sheffield United 37 +24 77 3 Burnley 37 +39 75 4 Sunderland 37 +21 69

Leeds will be optimistic that they can take another step towards promotion on Saturday when they travel to Loftus Road to face a QPR side that have lost their previous four games, but Farke is facing a big decision over whether to stick with midfielder Rothwell.

Rothwell has provided four assists in 37 appearances since joining the Whites on loan from Bournemouth in the summer, but Farke has been reluctant to select him away from home in recent weeks, with his last start on the road coming in the 3-3 draw at Hull City in early January.

David Prutton urges Daniel Farke to make Joe Rothwell call against QPR

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Prutton insisted that, if fit, Rothwell should keep his place in the Leeds starting line-up against QPR on Saturday, and he believes his dangerous set-piece delivery could be crucial for the Whites.

He said: "Daniel Farke has been reluctant to use Joe Rothwell in midfield for Leeds away from home.

"I think he does start if he's fit enough to face QPR. Between himself and Ao Tanaka, they are up there with one of the best midfield partnerships we've seen over the course of this season.

"Those fears of when Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev were injured earlier in the season have been firmly put to bed by a side who have led the way, even though they have teams absolutely snapping at their heels.

"Rothwell's set-piece delivery is a real vital threat in the way Leeds attack the opposition. He ticks so many boxes, so he starts against QPR for me."

Daniel Farke may have Leeds United fear after previous QPR horror show

There were some question marks over Rothwell's fitness after Farke revealed he felt stiffness in his knee during the victory over Millwall on Wednesday night, but in his pre-match press conference, the German stated that there are no new injury concerns, suggesting that the midfielder will be available to face QPR.

Rothwell produced one of his best performances in a Leeds shirt against the Lions in midweek, so it would make sense for him to retain his place in the team, but Farke has spoken of the need to "add defensive awareness" in away games, which is why he has frequently opted to start Ilia Gruev ahead of the Bournemouth loanee.

With QPR currently on a poor run of form, Farke could decide to take a more attacking approach to this weekend's game, but he may still be haunted by memories of the 4-0 defeat at Loftus Road last season that effectively ended his side's automatic promotion hopes.