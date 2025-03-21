David Prutton believes West Bromwich Albion have as much chance as anyone of finishing in the Championship play-offs this season, but admits the race for the top six is too close to call.

The Baggies currently occupy the final play-off spot as we enjoy the international break, with Bristol City edged into seventh spot on goal difference, while Coventry City sit two points ahead in fifth.

Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Watford will all harbour hopes of putting some momentum together over the next few weeks to challenge for a place in the end-of-season lottery, with five points separating five sides with eight games remaining.

Tony Mowbray’s side have only won five games since the turn of the year as it stands, and as the campaign reaches its crescendo, Prutton admits things are too tight to call in the top-half of the Championship.

David Prutton praises Tony Mowbray amid West Brom play-off push

Mowbray had quite the job on his hands to continue the momentum gained under Carlos Corberan when he took over in mid-January, with the Spaniard starting the season in flying form before departing for Valencia.

Since then, Albion have managed to eke out enough results to keep themselves within the top six, with a six-match unbeaten run before the current hiatus seeing them avoid defeat against the likes of Leeds United and Burnley.

With plenty to play for between now and May, Prutton believes the Baggies boss deserves commendation for the job he has done at the Hawthorns, with his experience in getting sides over the line likely to prove dividends in the weeks to come.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Prutton said: “West Brom have got a run-in that encounters both ends of the table. Those last three games are against teams that are absolutely scrapping for their lives, so that is a slightly different set of gears that Tony Mowbray has got to work through.

“I am enjoying the stereotypical Tony way of keeping everything balanced, keeping people’s emotions in check inside the building, but understanding what it means to the supporters, given his history with the football club and also with his history of getting out of the Championship.

“I think there is possibly four teams in with a chance of the play-offs, but there is potentially a lot to navigate between now and then, and he is a man who obviously knows how to do it.

Championship play-off picture 2024-25 (As of March 21st) Team P GD Pts 5 Coventry City 38 +7 59 6 West Bromwich Albion 38 +14 57 7 Bristol City 38 +8 57 8 Middlesbrough 38 +9 54 9 Blackburn Rovers 38 +2 52 10 Watford 38 -4 52

“Teams that are in great runs of form, like Coventry City, are ones you have to keep a wily eye on, so I can’t give you a gut feeling because I don’t have a gut feeling about it whatsoever.

“I think between those realistic three or four clubs that are going to finish in those last two places - given the fact there is a ten-point gap between Sunderland and the next place - West Brom have got as good a chance as any.”

West Bromwich Albion’s crucial Championship run-in ahead of play-off push

Albion’s fate is very much in their own hands as we approach the end of the season, with a number of sides in and around the top six still to be played, with every game having plenty riding on it before all is said and done.

Things restart next weekend with a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City, before Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland side come to the Hawthorns, which will be a major test of his side’s credentials, and could even be a preview of a potential play-off tie.

The Baggies’ current nearest rivals Bristol City are next on the schedule after that, before Tom Cleverley brings his Watford side to town, with the Hornets still not giving up hope of sneaking into the top six themselves.

A red-hot Coventry City side come next, before ending the season - as Prutton said - against three sides fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table, with Derby County, Cardiff City and Luton Town all lying in wait.

It makes for an intriguing seven weeks ahead, and Prutton knows as much as anyone that predicting who finishes in the top six from here is an impossible job.