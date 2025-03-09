David Prutton believes that Leeds United must weigh up their options regarding Jack Harrison's immediate future heading into next season amid fresh developments surrounding the winger's potential whereabouts.

The winger has spent the last two seasons on loan with Everton ever since the Toffees' Premier League status remained intact at Leeds' expense in May 2023.

United are on course to end their two-year hiatus from the top flight, as they currently sit top of the pile in the Championship with 75 points accumulated ahead of the final 10 games.

Since moving to Goodison Park last summer, Harrison has been a mainstay in the side under Sean Dyche and now David Moyes, with the Merseyside outfit looking to end their final season at the 'Grand Old Lady' on a high, before moving to Bramley Moore Dock at the beginning of 2025/26.

However, despite becoming a regular fixture during his time on Merseyside, it is believed that the 28-year-old will not be extending his stay into a third campaign and beyond, despite netting his first goal of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolves at Molineux.

With that being said, former Leeds midfielder, Prutton, has urged his old side to consider all options available, with the former Manchester City man under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2028.

David Prutton weighs in on Jack Harrison, Leeds United debate

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the Sky Sports pundit understands why Harrison would want to continue his career at the highest possible level, as well as referencing what he could bring to Daniel Farke's side if a return to the fold was to be mooted.

Prutton said: "I think, given the fact David Moyes has gone into Everton means that, potentially, it's a different port of call for Jack, isn't it?"

"(He's had) a couple of years away on loan, come out of the Leeds United side that got relegated, and, selfishly, as a footballer, you can understand why he wants to keep plying his trade at the very top level."

"I think what he would do if he came back to Leeds and was part of it, (he) would be a useful, experienced option in a squad that would need to strengthen," the 43-year-old stated.

"I think, given what Leeds could potentially throw forward on either side of the pitch with the players they've got, Jack's a bit more workmanlike, and I mean that in the most respectful way, given how good he is, and what a good member of the squad he is. He seems to be a very well-liked part of what Leeds United has been in the past," Prutton continued.

Jack Harrison's career stats by club via FotMob, as of March 9th, 2025 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016-2018 New York City FC 61 14 9 2018-2021 Manchester City 0 0 0 2018 Middlesbrough (loan) 4 0 0 2018-2021 Leeds United (loan) 128 18 19 2021- Leeds United 80 16 12 2023-2025 Everton (loan) 63 5 3

"But whether he comes in, and gets back in in a first-team berth remains to be seen."

"And, if there's money on the table for a player that's knocking on 28, 29, it's something Leeds would have to seriously look at," he concluded.

Leeds United face interesting Jack Harrison dilemma

Given the fact that Harrison has plied his trade in the Premier League for five consecutive years for Leeds and Everton, and proven his quality as an established top-flight performer during that timeframe, it presents Farke with an interesting dilemma.

The man who initially joined on loan from the Etihad Stadium before completing a permanent £11m switch after Leeds' 16-year exile from the top flight was ended under Marcelo Bielsa, previously stated that he understands how sections of the Whites' support view him as a "traitor," after his first temporary switch to the Blues just under two years ago.

That could normally signal that there is very little of a route back, but Brenden Aaronson also fell into said category after his loan switch to Union Berlin last season, whilst the American has been a key figure in Leeds' title pursuit this season with 10 goal contributions to his name.

However, it has recently been reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post that Harrison could be set for a return to the MLS in the summer, having previously made 61 appearances for New York City FC in the early stages of his career.

The report also states that, for the time being, the Stoke-born winger isn't set to be a part of United's plans moving forward, with the likes of Dan James and Tottenham Hotspur loanee, Manor Solomon, two of Farke's standout performers in recent weeks and months.

This means the ball is firmly in the West Yorkshire outfit's court, as they must look to garner the best possible fee for Harrison's services with approximately 27 months left on his £90,000 per-week contract.