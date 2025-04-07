David Prutton has predicted that the race for Tom Lawrence will be incredibly tight between multiple clubs as the Rangers midfielder heads into the final months of his contract.

It emerged on Wednesday evening that the Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, Coventry City, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion are showing an interest in the 31-year-old, while high-flying League One club, Wrexham, are also targeting the Welshman.

Lawrence has spent the last three years in Scotland with Rangers after leaving Derby County following five seasons at Pride Park, but his time in blue has been fraught with injuries and inconsistent form and a fresh start looks like it is needed.

However, there will be huge competition for his signature, but both the Sky Blues and the Red Dragons may have an advantage over their rivals heading into the summer.

Prutton issues verdict on Lawrence's future

Lawrence has struggled to maintain his fitness since moving to Ibrox, and a move back to England could be the perfect way for him to get his career back on track.

Burnley and Sheffield United were linked with a move for the former Manchester United youngster back in the January transfer window, but a deal never came to fruition and it looks likely that his time in Glasgow will come to an end following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, David Prutton has backed one of Coventry or Wrexham to secure a deal to sign Lawrence in the summer.

He told FLW: "Obviously there's the Frank Lampard connotations, but I think it's all dependent on where Wrexham find themselves.

"If they get themselves into the Championship, then he’ll be a good steadying influence who has bags of experience. If they stay in League One, then it'd be potentially a good choice to help them get to their first achievable dream, which is the Championship."

Prutton continued: "As for Coventry City, given how Lampard was with the longevity of his career, I don't think he'd be overly concerned about the age of the player. He knows what he can do, he also knows what he was like in and around the place.

"So, I think he would be a decent option for either. Whether it's a player that gets you into the Premier League is a different matter altogether.

"But I think he’s got good experience, and you wouldn't have to commit to a long-term contract even though he’d be on a free, but the age of the player would suggest that it wouldn't be a five or six-year contract, so there are plenty of boxes ticked."

Frank Lampard's connection with Lawrence could be a huge draw

While Lawrence does have a history with Wrexham, having been born in the town, it's his connection to Frank Lampard that may see Coventry win the battle for the player in the transfer window.

The two worked incredibly well together during the Sky Blues manager's time at Derby in the 2018/19 season, and the possibility of playing under the guidance of the Chelsea legend once again will be a huge draw.

Tom Lawrence Derby County Stats 2018/19 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 33 (28) Minutes Played 2595 Goals (Assists) 6 (4) Shots (On Target) 76 (27) Pass Accuracy 75.6% Chances Created 39 Dribbles Completed 36 Touches (In Opposition Box) 1426 (83) Recoveries 147

At 31, time is slowly starting to run out in Lawrence's career and he will want to play at the highest level he can as possible, and Coventry's current position will be much more alluring compared to Wrexham's.

There is still a chance that the West Midlands outfit start next season in the Premier League as well, a division that the Wales international will be keen to play in once again.