Everton are continuing to monitor the progress of West Brom star Tom Fellows, but speaking exclusively to Football League World, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes he shouldn't be rushing to leave The Hawthorns just yet.

According to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Toffees are not giving up in their pursuit of Albion's highly-rated academy graduate, with Football Insider also claiming that Everton will reignite their interest in the summer.

The 21-year-old was the subject of late transfer interest from Goodison Park in the closing stages of the winter transfer window, with Nixon reporting that the two clubs had agreed a £10m deal on deadline day, but no move would materialise.

"Developing right before our eyes" - David Prutton outlines Tom Fellows, West Brom impact

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Prutton believes that Fellows has really started to kick-on at The Hawthorns this season, and believes Baggies boss Tony Mowbray could be the perfect manager to extract his full potential.

He said: "Tom Fellows; Everton are watching the West Brom winger who has grown right before our eyes hasn't he?

"He's developing, I say developing, because at 21 there's still a hell of a long way to go in his career hopefully. I think he's brought a final ball to all the trickery with the ball at his feet, which means he has been a reliable outlet for assists.

"I think the type of standard of play that he's got, you would hope for more goals, but again, time will tell with that. He's a key part of the West Brom side, and a key player that you feel would thrive under Tony Mowbray, and one that Mowbray would thrive in the ability to lead him on."

"Everybody has got their price" - Prutton offers Tom Fellows transfer advice

Fellows has quickly established himself as one of the Championship's best wingers this season, having built upon his impressive breakthrough campaign with the Baggies last term.

The England youth international looks destined to try his hand at top flight football in the future, but Prutton doesn't feel as though Fellows should rush into the first Premier League opportunity that presents itself to him.

"He knows (Mowbray) and appreciates talented players such as Tom, and the players that are quite creative, such as Tom," Prutton continued.

Tom Fellows' West Brom career stats (all comps, as of 18 March 2025) - per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists Avg. rating 24/25 38 2 11 6.8/10 23/24 38 5 4 6.7/10 22/23 2 0 0 6.4/10 21/22 6 0 0 6.2/10

"So I think, given the fact that he's got a couple of years left on his contract, I don't think he should be in any hurry whatsoever. Of course, between now and the end of the season, we'll find out whether it's West Brom of the many teams at the top that will be plying their trade in the Premier League next season.

"I think, given the structure of the Championship and clubs in the Championship, everybody has got their price. I think the fact that he has got that contract until the summer of 2027, means that hopefully within that, it's been built that if he does go, he commands a sizeable fee.

"I think the potential to leave if they don't go up is huge. However, that ability to fight tooth and nail to maybe show him that progression that he's got may be better under someone like Tony Mowbray, with another batch of Championship games next season potentially under his belt.

"It might give him the foundation for a wonderfully long career at the highest level."