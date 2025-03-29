Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton has warned Bristol City that the ball is "very firmly" in Anis Mehmeti's court, with the talented winger currently set to be out of contract next summer.

Right now, the Robins will no doubt be directing all their focus on achieving a top-six finish under head coach Liam Manning.

City are one of the form teams in the Championship at this moment in time, having extended their unbeatean streak to six matches with a 2-1 victory over Norwich City before the international break. Away to automatic promotion hopefuls Burnley on Saturday afternoon, they may have their work cut out but remain very much in the picture for a play-off spot, and are positioned seventh in the league with just eight fixtures left to play.

Few had expected the Robins to be so firmly in contention for the top-six at such a late stage, but they have merited their dreams of a first-ever promotion to the Premier League and, in no small part, have Mehmeti to thank.

The Albanian winger first moved to Ashton Gate back in January 2023 from Wycombe Wanderers and took time to get going in his first eighteen months with the club, although he has really kicked on this term.

Anis Mehmeti's Bristol City stats by season via FotMob, as of March 28 Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 15 1 1 2023/24 38 4 1 2024/25 35 12 1

Mehmeti is the division's second-most prolific winger in 24/25 with 12 strikes, a record only usurped from a direct positional standpoint by the Championship's top scorer, Borja Sainz of Norwich.

A tricky and direct winger by trade, Mehmeti has married his raw qualities with a refined end product and could find himself the subject of transfer interest this summer, especially with his contract due to expire in little over 12 months' time.

David Prutton sends Bristol City, Anis Mehmeti contract warning

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Prutton issued the warning that Mehmeti holds all the cards regarding a new contract.

Naturally, Bristol City would surely love to tie the 24-year-old down to a new deal, but the ball is indeed in his court and that may be something of a concern down at Ashton Gate.

"Anis Mehmeti, Gareth Ainsworth was a very big fan of his at Wycombe," Prutton told FLW.

"He then got a move to Bristol City, which was a wonderful move for him and is coming to fruition with 12 Championship goals this season.

"He's 24 years old and could be on his way out of contract.

"I think he's really developed under Manning, you can tell he's enjoying his football, Bristol City have an outside chance of finishing in the top-six, that could sway him either way.

"But it feels that, given Mehmeti's ability and his approach, the ball is very firmly in his court and more power to him."

Summer transfer interest in Bristol City's Anis Mehmeti feels inevitable

There is a sense of inevitability that the vultures will circle for Mehmeti this summer. While Bristol City are indeed in the reckoning for a play-off finish, the odds of promotion being achieved remain slim and it's still likely that another season in the Championship will await.

That could make the Robins, a selling club by trade in recent times, susceptible to losing yet another talent. The likes of Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Antoine Semenyo, Alex Scott, Adam Webster and, most recently, Tommy Conway, have all been sold to either top-flight clubs or, in the case of the latter, sides with more financial clout at the very least, and it's easy to see Mehmeti becoming the latest export.

As it stands, he will have just 12 months to run on his deal when the summer rolls around. Come next January, if a new deal is not yet agreed, Mehmeti would be able to seal a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club, or could even run down his terms and leave to domestic opposition on a free next summer.

The prospect of losing Mehmeti, a now-proven second-tier star approaching his prime with considerable resale value, is an eerie one which must be avoided at all costs.

City, then, should be fighting tooth and nail to retain his services for the longer term with a fresh contract but may have to reluctantly sanction a summer sale if no resolution can be reached.