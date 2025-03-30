Largie Ramazani's debut season as a Leeds United player hasn't gone to plan so far since his summer transfer from Almeria.

The 24-year-old winger signed for the Whites in August, in a deal that was reported to have been worth £10m.

However, having started just seven of his 26 Championship appearances so far this season, the ex-Belgium youth international hasn't been able to have the desired impact he will have been hoping to make at Elland Road.

As such, talk of a potential Leeds exit is already beginning to stir, with Spanish second division side Deportivo La Coruna reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

"Maybe" - David Prutton makes Leeds United, Largie Ramazani transfer claim

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, we asked Sky Sports pundit and former player, David Prutton: 'Largie Ramazani is a reported target for Deportivo La Coruna. It hasn't worked out for the Belgian since his £10m move last summer - can you see Leeds cutting their losses?'

Prutton said: "Ramazani - at times he's looked like a very solid, dependable option for Leeds United.

"£10m, if they go up and they've got to write that off and maybe get a little less back; saying that, if they go up then maybe Deportivo are charged a higher whack given that he would've been part of a promotion-winning squad.

"Obviously, you've got to get into the weeds a little bit about how tangible his contribution has been. But, he's been a decent enough option for Leeds United. As a collective, they're doing well.

"They sit second in the division as we speak right now. So, maybe that frees up wages, maybe it frees up a transfer fee if they do get some money for him, for a player that potentially could help them survive if they do get to the Premier League."

Leeds United may be wise to hang on to Ramazani with left-wing options at a premium

Whilst he may not have enjoyed the blistering start to his Leeds United career that he would've been dreaming about upon making the move this summer, Ramazani could yet evolve into a larger role at Elland Road.

That's because Daniel Farke's options on the left flank are limited, with Tottenham loan star Manor Solomon set to return to his parent club at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT have previously reported that Spurs would be open to letting the Israeli international leave the club in the summer, with a £10-15m figure being suggested.

However, Premier League side Everton are also understood to be keen on the 25-year-old, and as such, Leeds may not have a clear path to his permanent signature should they desire it.

Largie Ramazani's 24/25 Championship stats after 39 games - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Minutes played 26 4 2 738

Should they miss out on a deal for Solomon, then Ramazani would potentially be in line to take the starting role from him on the left-wing as things stand, with Dan James and Wilfried Gnonto tending to be deployed on the right side.

As such, the Whites may well be wise to resist pulling the plug on Ramazani's Elland Road stay prematurely, as he could prove to become a valuable piece of squad depth moving forward, and could yet develop into a quality starter for them.