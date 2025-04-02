David Prutton has spoken about Rotherham United's options to replace Steve Evans, with the Sky Sports pundit recognising both Paul Warne and Luke Williams as realistic successors to the experienced EFL manager.

The Millers sacked the 62-year-old at the weekend following his now former side's bitterly disappointing 4-0 home defeat to Crawley Town, a team struggling in the relegation zone in League One.

It's been a disastrous campaign for the South Yorkshire outfit, with their plans of an instant return to the Championship being dashed, and despite a 2-0 victory over Northampton Town on Tuesday evening, they remain in the bottom half of the third tier.

Ex-Rotherham coach, Matt Hamshaw, is currently leading the club, having left Derby County in February following the Rams' decision to let go of Warne, and he will maintain this interim position until the end of the season - leading to questions about who will take over on a permanent basis in the summer.

Prutton makes claim on Rotherham's next choice of manager

The Millers have given themselves time to pick a new manager, and there will be plenty of names thrown into the hat from now until a decision is made.

Warne is one of those who has been linked with a return to the New York Stadium after leaving the club in September 2022, with Alan Nixon reporting back in February that the 51-year-old was at the "top of the list" to replace Evans if he was sacked.

With Rotherham now managerless, they may just make a move for the man who took them to three promotions to the Championship during his previous spell in charge.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, David Prutton has explained who he believes could take charge of the Millers permanently.

He told FLW: "It was going to be a season of challenging for promotion, wasn't it? But unfortunately, it's not quite worked out like that because Steve Evans and the club have parted ways.

"He's a legend in those parts and always will be, even though obviously this last partnership didn’t quite work out. Paul Warne is one that jumps out given his history, but not just that. They're not signing someone for history, they’re signing someone for the ability to get them motivated and promoted, which Warne could do well."

Prutton continued: "With Luke Williams, as you saw with his Swansea City side and Notts County before that, he's got coaching ability as a number, and as a coaching staff, he's got coaching ability on his own merits and I think he would be a very, very viable option.

"It's a strange one, given it's this stage of the season, given the fact that there are single digits of games left, but that is why I'm intrigued as to who comes next."

Warne's return could be the perfect tonic for Rotherham this summer

Although there was much disappointment surrounding Warne's choice to leave Rotherham just over two-and-a-half years ago, there is no denying his ability to take teams out of League One and into the Championship.

This season has been tough for the Millers, and they need an experienced hand to help them reset, with their former manager an excellent choice to help start that rebuild.

He proved during his time with Derby that he can replicate his third tier success elsewhere, but it is in South Yorkshire where he looks most at home and bygones must be bygones if Warne is to return.

Paul Warne League One stats (TransferMarkt) Matches 210 Wins 114 Draws 43 Losses 53 Goals scored 340 Goals conceded 198 Points 385

With such a big task at hand this summer, Rotherham must take a punt on the 51-year-old, and give him the time to strengthen a team in disarray and put them back on the path to the Championship.