Pundit David Prutton believes Milan van Ewijk could depart Coventry City if promotion to the Premier League isn’t secured at the end of the season.

Van Ewijk and the Sky Blues have undergone a dramatic transformation up the Championship table in such a short space of time under Frank Lampard.

The former Chelsea midfielder inherited the Sky Blues squad in November after the club parted company with long-standing manager Mark Robins, with the West Midlands outfit then sitting 17th in the second tier.

Coventry at the time were just two points above the relegation zone, but a run of nine wins from 10 games prior to their defeat at Derby County has left the club in a superb position to get into the play-offs come the end of the season.

The Midlands outfit responded emphatically before the international break with a thumping 3-0 win over Sunderland and look revitalised under Lampard as they aim to go one step further at Wembley and book their place in the top-flight.

With eight games remaining of the campaign, there is everything to play for, but certain players could move on from the CBS Arena depending on how the end to the season unfolds.

One of those is Milan van Ewijk, who has been subject to interest from Premier League outfit Fulham, along with other European sides like Turkish giants Galatasaray.

With speculation mounting heading into the summer transfer window, pundit David Prutton has weighed in with his thoughts about how the transfer saga will unfold.

David Prutton believes Milan van Ewijk’s Coventry City future depends on promotion

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, David Prutton has admitted he feels Milan van Ewijk will only be a Coventry City player next season if promotion is achieved, admitting he has various attributes that can make him an established Premier League player.

Prutton said: “Milan van Ewijk is at a good age and has a decent-sized length of contract. Any movement means, hopefully, from a Coventry City point of view, that they are well remunerated, but also losing a player of that stature weakens their bid to get into the Premier League, although that could be a completely different proposition if we’re talking about a side who is a Premier League team come the start of next season given how well Frank Lampard has done since taking over and the form they’re in.

Milan van Ewijk's 24/25 Championship stats for Coventry City via FotMob, as of March 21 Appearances 38 Goals 2 Assists 2 Chances created 38 Successful dribbles 20 Touches in opposition box 52 Tackles won 53 Duels won 158 Interceptions 43 Recoveries 161

“It's imperative they get a good price. You’ve also got to take into account the wishes of the player, but fundamentally, he is tied to that club, and he has done very well since he’s been there, so I think time will tell for that, but at 24, with a decent ability to get forward on a football pitch and the athleticism and quality on the ball he shows, then potentially, there is a Premier League player there.”

Coventry City should sanction Milan van Ewijk departure if promotion doesn’t happen

With Frank Lampard working wonders with the current crop of players that had underwhelmed under Mark Robins, many associated with the Sky Blues would be interested to see how the 46-year-old can fare with some significant investment in future transfer windows.

Despite starting every league game this season and being a prominent figure in the Coventry setup, the Dutchman has been selected predominantly due to the lack of competition in the position, with his confidence still not as high as it was last term.

It will be particularly important for Coventry to part ways with van Ewijk if they are a Championship side next term, with such a sizeable profit from their original investment helping them to improve the overall squad and get them competing for yet another promotion push.

If they are a Premier League club next season, then a decision over his future will have to be mulled over, but a sale could still go a long way if they need additional players halfway through to support their top-flight survival bid.

In a transfer saga that has many permutations, time will only tell if van Ewijk has a long-term future at the CBS Arena.