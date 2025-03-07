David Prutton has compared Borja Sainz's impact on the current Norwich City side to Emi Buendia amid reports linking the Spanish winger with a move to SPFL giants, Celtic.

Sainz has been one of the Championship's leading lights in terms of goals and assists this season, with the former Giresunspor man notching 15 goals thus far, and still standing joint-top of the divisional scoring charts, despite failing to hit the back of the net since a 4-2 success over relegation-threatened Luton Town at Carrow Road on November 30th.

Of course, not everything has been smooth sailing for the 24-year-old, as he was hit with a six-game ban and £12,000 fine in January after admitting to spitting at Sunderland centre-back, Chris Mepham, during a 2-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light on December 21st.

Despite failing to hit the same performance levels and number of goal involvements since before his absence, strong transfer interest continues to surround the former Spanish youth international, with Brendan Rodgers' side the most recent club to be linked with a move for Sainz's services in the summer.

David Prutton issues Emi Buendia, Borja Sainz comparison amid Celtic interest in Norwich City star

Speaking exclusively to Football League World when asked about whether he sees the winger remaining in East Anglia after the conclusion of the current campaign, Prutton believes it very much hinges on whether Johannes Hoff Thorup's side can make a late run for the play-offs, having reached the post-season lottery last term.

The Sky Sports pundit said: "Borja Sainz, does he leave Norwich City in the summer? I think it obviously depends on where Norwich end up."

"If there is a late, kamikaze surge into the play-offs, and they climb into the Premier League, I think that puts it into a different sphere."

"The main rumour is Celtic sniffing around him. The biggest club, at this moment in time, in Scotland," he claimed.

"Whether that is something that tempts Borja, to be able to go and ply his trade up there (after) a season that has been hampered by his own behaviour, meaning he came out the side for six games and is still looking to find form, but still managing to hang onto that top scorer tag - Joel Piroe's incredible form not withstanding."

Borja Sainz's 24/25 Championship Stats Total Appearances 30 Goals 15 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 7 Key Passes per Game 1.2 Successful Dribbles per Game 2.2 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 06/03/25)

"He is the type of player in that Emi Buendia mould of the Norwich City team of yesteryear with Teemu Pukki, who were glorious under Daniel Farke and made mincemeat of the Championship."

"I don't think he's quite there as yet," Prutton stated. "But, I get the feeling that a player of such hunger and tenacity means that, as and when he plays with players you would deem to be of a better standard, you would get even more out of a player such as that."

"As long as he keeps the darker side of the game completely in check. Because there is no doubt an extremely effective goalscorer and goal creator right there," the pundit concluded.

Norwich City hold extremely high Borja Sainz valuation

Despite a dip in form, it is clear how highly-rated the Spaniard is in the Championship, and it is a testament to the recruitment staff at Carrow Road that a player who has amassed a remarkable 30 goal contributions in just 71 games from the wide areas could still make the club an eight-figure profit after joining on a free transfer under David Wagner.

It was reported in November by Ekrem Konur of CaughtOffside that the Canaries' prized asset was valued at £25m by the club amid interest from European powerhouses such as Galatasaray - where he would link up with former team-mate, Gabriel Sara - Atlético Madrid and Villareal.

Football Insider also recently reported that Sainz is on the radar of the aforementioned Scottish champions, but claim that he isn't a top priority for the Bhoys due to their current attacking options, which include the recent re-signing of Portuguese star, Jota.

As Prutton alluded to, Norwich may have to put a remarkable run of form together to edge out the likes of Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City among others and end their three-year Premier League exile to keep hold of the former Alaves man, as well as USMNT forward, Josh Sargent.