David Prutton has praised Sydie Peck’s impact at Sheffield United this season since cementing himself as a key part of Chris Wilder’s side.

The midfielder made his debut for the Blades last year, but made just one substitute appearance in the Premier League near the end of the campaign.

Since suffering relegation, Peck has become a much more integral part of the Sheffield United squad, playing 34 times in the league this term.

The 20-year-old has become a fan favourite with his performances amid the club’s push for promotion back to the top flight.

David Prutton praises Sydie Peck

Prutton has praised Peck’s impact at Sheffield United so far, suggesting the club have strong long-term midfield options between him and the currently injured Ollie Arblaster.

He has highlighted the attributes that makes the player such a strong Championship midfielder, and is looking forward to seeing what he could potentially do in the Premier League, if the team are promoted.

“Sydie Peck has been superb,” Prutton exclusively told Football League World.

“I know for a fact Chris Wilder is very happy with him, indeed.

“They’ve got some real potential in the middle of the park, obviously Ollie Arblaster being out with an injury, bless him, I know him and Sydie are pretty tight.

“But what he’s done from a footballing point of view, I think he’s been superb.

“Very good on the ball, responsible in possession, adventurous with it as and when he’s got it, he seems tenacious, which is absolutely imperative for a young player coming in trying to assert himself.

“He’s hard working, he gets about the pitch, he’s athletic.

“All things that you would need to box tick with regards to what you want from a Championship midfielder.

Sydie Peck's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of March 21st) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 50.63 Pass Completion (%) 80.60 Progressive Passes 5.83 Progressive Carries 0.90 Successful Take-ons 0.47 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.02 Progressive Passes Received 1.60

“And, that natural kind of combativeness does dovetail into what Chris Wilder and Sheffield United are all about.

“So I think he’s got a huge future at Bramall Lane, if and when they get themselves back to the Premier League, there’s still obviously some traffic to navigate as yet to finish the season.

“Then he’ll relish that opportunity to show what he can do on that particular stage as well.

“Lots to like about him, and Sheffield United fans love him to bits, as does his manager.”

Sheffield United are second in the Championship table, two points clear of third place Burnley.

Peck’s earned his Sheffield United berth

Peck has come into the team and performed well, and is now deserving of his place as a regular in Wilder’s side.

Arblaster’s absence since November has meant the pair haven’t been able to play together too often, but the potential is there for them to be the long-term future of the club.

Promotion to the Premier League would be a great opportunity for Peck to take another step up in his game.

If they are promoted, then Sheffield United should back the youngster to be a key part of the side again, instead of going to the transfer market to look to buy a player that could take his place.