David Prutton believes that Paul Warne would be a great fit for Huddersfield Town as their next manager.

According to Mike Keegan, the ex-Derby County boss is admired by the hierarchy at the Yorkshire outfit.

The 51-year-old is currently out of work after being dismissed by the Rams in February, with the team at risk of relegation back to League One.

However, he guided the club to promotion in 2024, having also achieved the same feat during his time at Rotherham United in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

Paul Warne Huddersfield verdict

Prutton has claimed that Warne would be a great fit for Huddersfield as their next manager.

He praised the work he achieved at Rotherham and Derby, suggesting he could do the same for the Terriers in their bid to return to the Championship.

“That sounds like a really good fit,” Prutton exclusively told Football League World.

“Did a cracking job at Rotherham, did a cracking job at Derby County, getting them into the Championship.

Paul Warne's Derby County record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 132 60 31 41 45.45

“I think [interim manager] Jon Worthington is a very steady and safe pair of hands.

“Huddersfield Town, knows the job inside out, knows the club inside out, but I think his aspirations lie with regards to the youth development.

“Warney and his ability to bring a team together without the need for superstars, I think he would fit very, very well.

“Undoubtedly, Huddersfield Town are big fish in League One.

“He’s understood how to work with that at Derby, and he’s also worked wonders when he was at Rotherham in regards to them bouncing between the two divisions.

“So Huddersfield Town and Paul Warne has got a bit of a ring to it.”

Huddersfield are currently eighth in the League One table, two points behind sixth place Bolton Wanderers with only seven games remaining.

Warne would make sense for Huddersfield

