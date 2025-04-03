David Prutton has claimed Coventry City have made do without Oliver Dovin before so can do so again amid injury fears.

The Sky Blues have recalled Luke Bell from his loan stint at Gloucester City, reinforcing concerns that their first-choice shot-stopper could be absent for a lengthy spell.

The goalkeeper lasted just 37 minutes of the team’s 3-1 loss to Sheffield United last time out before being forced off.

The 22-year-old has been a key figure for Coventry since joining in the summer, but previously had an injury issue that saw him miss several games earlier in the campaign.

Oliver Dovin injury claim

Prutton believes that Dovin’s injury is a blow to Frank Lampard’s side, with the team chasing promotion to the Premier League.

But he expects every club to have to handle key absences and highlighted his previous injury as evidence they can get by without him for a few weeks if they have to.

“Yes it’s a big blow,” Prutton exclusively told Football League World.

“Let’s be honest, he’s not a player that’s been ever-present for Coventry City this season, so they’ve managed without him before.

“It’s been a wonderful run of form he’s been a part of collectively as a team, which has seen float in the top six, so it will be the case.

“I see they’ve recalled Luke Bell from a loan spell as well, so they’ve got the numbers, it’s whether they’ve got the quality.

Oliver Dovin - Coventry City league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2024-25 28 30 (8) As of April 2nd

“As I’ve said, as their season has transformed under Frank, coming from 17th, flying up the table, he would’ve been a part of that, Oliver.

“But as any Championship side needs to do, operate without top players at times due to injury, and they’re going to have to do that.”

Coventry are currently fifth in the Championship table, two points clear of Middlesbrough in seventh with seven games remaining.