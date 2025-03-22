Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton has debated who he believes are the three best wingers in the Championship.

The second-tier has a growing litany of talent, especially in wide positions.

From Portsmouth's Josh Murphy and Norwich City's Borja Sainz - who remains the division's leading goalscorer with 17 strikes to his name this term - to the likes of Willy Gnonto, Romaine Mundle, Dan James and Marcus Edwards, a host of wingers up and down the Championship have caught the eye in 24/25.

It is difficult, then, to simply name the single-best winger on offer at this level.

But Prutton has weighed in with his view on the three best wingers in the Championship.

David Prutton names Dan James, Manor Solomon and Marcus Edwards as the Championship's best wingers

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Prutton put forward his take on the debate and named Leeds United duo James and Manor Solomon, along with Burnley's Marcus Edwards, as the three best wingers in the Championship.

James and Solomon have both enjoyed inspired form at Elland Road this season. It could be argued that, at least from an attacking sense, James has been Daniel Farke's most important performer in their title charge, with 10 goals and nine assists to the Welsh international's name from 32 appearances.

Meanwhile, Solomon, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has made the expected impact in the Championship. The winger endured a slow start to life in West Yorkshire but has grown in importance in recent months and has contributed seven goals and seven assists.

Edwards, too, has faced a mixed start since joining Burnley in a hotly-anticipated loan move from Sporting CP in the last window.

The former Spurs prodigy arrived at Turf Moor with outstanding pedigree and has perhaps fallen short of lighting up the division in the vein many had expected, although he has scored twice and provided another assist from his first nine games and could have a vital role in determining what division the Clarets are playing in come August.

"Dan James immediately springs to mind, he's an out-and-out winger who has brought assists and goals to his game in abundance this season," Prutton told FLW.

Dan James' Leeds United stats across all competitions as of March 18, via FotMob Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Premier League 35 4 4 2022/23 Premier League 7 1 1 2023/24 Championship 46 13 8 2024/25 Championship 32 10 9

"Do we think Borja Sainz is a wider player or a centre forward? Therein lies another debate.

"Gus Hamer, do we look at him as being a wider player even though we're looking at teams playing a 4-3-3? Marcus Edwards at Burnley has seemingly settled in very quickly indeed, and Manor Solomon is another one you've got to mention.

"I'm going to go with James, Edwards and Solomon."

Leeds United are spoilt for choice with wingers

Although there are many top wingers throughout the Championship, no team is blessed with better options than Leeds.

James and Solomon have been entrusted as Farke's first-choice wide-men for much of the season - the fact that both Gnonto and Largie Ramazani have struggled for game-time is testament to how well the pair have performed to keep them out of the side.

They would both walk in to the vast majority of Championship sides, all things considered. Indeed, Leeds shelled out £10 million for Ramazani's services just last summer and Farke's unwillingness to hand regular opportunities to the Belgian has been a sticking point among supporters this term.

But it's no wonder that Leeds are still on course to lift the Championship title with such strength in depth.