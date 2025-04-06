Pundit David Prutton believes Nicky Butt can use his pedigree and experience in the game to be a success at Burnley, after taking up a youth development coaching role at Turf Moor.

The former Manchester United man, who made over 400 appearances in the Premier League, will coach the current academy talent at Burnley for the remainder of the season, passing on his guidance and knowledge in order for them to have the best chance of breaking through into the first-team setup in Lancashire.

Butt has had previous coaching experience with youth players at Old Trafford from 2016 up until his departure in 2021, where current Burnley star Hannibal Mejbri first came through the ranks before his switch to Turf Moor.

With the 50-year-old only contracted at Burnley until the end of the season, it’s unclear whether this move will turn into a long-term one, but he will certainly be keen to make a positive impression and help the younger players develop and thrive under his watch as quickly as possible.

David Prutton lauds Burnley’s appointment of Nicky Butt

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit David Prutton has backed Burnley’s appointment of Nicky Butt, believing his longevity in the Premier League will help develop some of the Clarets's top youth talent and turn them into stars for the future.

Nicky Butt's Premier League record (Transfermarkt) Club Division Appearances Manchester United Premier League 387 Newcastle United Premier League 171 Birmingham City Premier League 29

Prutton said: “Nicky Butt is undoubtedly a player of high calibre, real class and great decoration given his trophy cabinet, and in any young player’s development, it’s key you come across good footballing role models, so I think his invaluable experience at a huge football club in the Premier League will help him deliver that to some of the young players coming through.

“That will be where the real fruits of the relationship come through, because if he is imparting wisdom along with very good coaching, and then they develop, then Burnley will be in a position to bring through players of their own, which, given how unique that football club is and the cosmopolitan nature of it with players coming from far and wide, that essence of one of their own is very important.”

Nicky Butt can help transform Burnley youth prospects

Nicky Butt’s playing days speak for itself, with the midfielder winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, four FA Community Shields and the UEFA Champions League.

Such a winning mentality deserves enormous respect, and the youth players coming through the Burnley ranks must be eager to learn and develop from someone who has won so many major titles in England.

While Butt’s coaching talent isn’t as well known to the public, he spent many years in a similar post at Manchester United and is going back into the role to try and assist Scott Parker with some promising talent.

If the 50-year-old can find the right methods to ready Burnley’s academy players for professional football, then the Clarets will be delighted with their decision and are sure to keep him at the club for years to come.