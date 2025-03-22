David Prutton believes that the conditions would have to be right for Leeds United to reignite their January interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies this summer.

It was reported by Teamtalk at the start of this calendar year that the Whites are keeping tabs on the defender.

The Welshman has been with Spurs since 2014, but has been down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou when everyone is fit.

The 31-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him amid this previous Leeds interest.

David Prutton highlights Ben Davies’ experience

Prutton believes Davies’ experience could be crucial for Leeds in their bid to remain in the Premier League, should they be promoted.

The Sky Sports pundit has highlighted how important Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle are to the team on either flank, suggesting Davies would be up against it to compete for game time, provided Firpo agreed to remain at Elland Road.

“Now you’ve got a player there with plenty of Premier League experience, because obviously we’re talking about this in a Premier League context of Leeds next season,” Prutton exclusively told Football League World.

“If the wages fit, then a player such as that could help navigate what would be an extremely tough proposition of consolidation of Premier League survival.

“Any Premier League club that goes up, as we’re seeing this season, could stay up.

“They will have their backs to the wall for what feels like the best part of 10 months, it just goes to show how tough it is.

“I think with the ability from both flanks that we’ve seen from Bogle and Firpo, you’ve got players there who can get into positions to score goals in the Championship, obviously the jury’s out on the Premier League.

“But again, maybe allow that to Ben Davies’ experience both internationally and domestically, you’ve got a player there who could be very good for the dressing room.

“But, at 31, whether he wants to come and just be a bit part player.”

Prutton gives Leeds advice on Davies pursuit

Prutton claimed that Leeds should only pursue Davies if the cost of the deal is right, and if the player would be motivated to work hard for his place in the team at his age.

“But if you want to reward the players that have done a job in the Championship, I think Firpo is one of many Leeds United players that played for them in the Prem that didn’t do anything to be honest.

“They were there to try and take the team on to the next level, didn’t do that categorically in that season they were relegated, he’s got a point to prove.

Junior Firpo's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of March 21st) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 2.62 Interceptions 1.24 Blocks 0.92 Clearances 2.98 Aerials won 2.16

“But he’s shown this season, alongside Bogle, that they are two of the best attacking full-backs in the division, so that’s what Ben Davies would have to supplant.

“So there’s a chance for him in his advancing years.

“If the price is right, the wages are correct and you had a highly motivated international footballer on your hands that could lead the dressing room, then I think it’s something Leeds should look seriously at.”

Leeds currently lead the way at the top of the Championship table, two points clear of third place Burnley.

Davies could be a useful squad option for Leeds

Davies has had injury issues this year, and is now 31, so there is no way Leeds should be signing him to become a regular starter next season.

However, he could be a useful option in Farke’s squad for life in the Premier League, particularly given the experience he will bring to the side.

He should be a reasonably affordable signing, with his wages being the biggest potential barrier to a deal financially.

Leeds will also need cover in that area regardless of Firpo’s future.