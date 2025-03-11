David Prutton has praised Portsmouth's board for being "super patient" with John Mousinho amid Pompey's poor start to the season.

The opening 14 games saw them collect just nine points, with their only win in that time coming against Queens Park Rangers.

However, since then, they have transformed their form, picking up 33 points from the next 23 games, including 10 wins.

Their impressive form at Fratton Park has been the driving force behind this resurgence, with notable victories over Coventry City, Bristol City, and Swansea City along the way. This culminated in Sunday’s monumental win against title-chasing Leeds United, who had remained unbeaten in the league since November.

The Pompey faithful will now hope that their 42 points have taken them a step closer to safety, with a few more points likely to all but secure their Championship status.

David Prutton praises Pompey board for faith in John Mousinho

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about the Pompey board's faith in John Mousinho at the start of the season, Prutton claimed their "brave" decision has worked in their favour.

"I love stories like the John Mousinho one, where the hierarchy of a football club have been super brave, super patient, analysed everything that has gone on, and kept faith with a manager who is now paying them back handsomely," said the former Sheffield Wednesday player.

"Four wins out of the last five. I think Portsmouth are all but safe now and will be a Championship club next season, and that had to be the aim.

"They had the most horrific start - one win in their first 14 - and when you look at who they had to play, the likes of Leeds United, Luton (who we hadn't realised weren’t going to be great), Middlesbrough, Sunderland, West Brom, Burnley, and Sheffield United, they were their first seven games. It was always going to be a challenge to get points early, but they stayed patient, and they have come good. And I, for one, am thrilled with that."

Portsmouth Opening Seven Results (24-25) Team Result Leeds (A) 3-3 D Luton (H) 0-0 D Middlesbrough (A) 2-2 D Sunderland (H) 3-1 L West Brom (H) 3-0 L Burnley (A) 2-1 L Sheffield United (H) 0-0 D

Portsmouth can begin preparing for 2025-26

While they have yet to fully secure their Championship status, it is highly likely Portsmouth will be among the 24 teams competing in the second tier during the 2025-26 season.

One key advantage of securing survival early is the ability to start planning for the summer transfer window, assessing potential signings, and deciding which contracts to renew or allow to expire.

In all likelihood, Mousinho will want to secure more permanent deals with the squad heavily reliant on loans this campaign. Currently, they have six loanees at the club, which is not a particularly sustainable approach for a team looking to establish itself as a stable Championship side.

The club will also have several key contracts to address, with the likes of Regan Poole, Andre Dozzell, and Zak Swanson all out of contract this summer - players they will likely be keen to retain.

For supporters, there will be relief at enjoying a stress-free end to the season, with hopes that their current form can carry over into the next campaign.