Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has commended Sheffield United for the decision to retain Vini Souza during last summer's transfer window, with the Brazilian midfielder having gone from zero to hero at Bramall Lane in the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Chris Wilder oversaw a squad exodus in the wake of United's swift relegation from the Premier League, as several key departures were made while the likes of Callum O'Hare, Tyrese Campbell, Kieffer Moore, Michael Cooper, Harrison Burrows all moved to the red-and-white quarters of the Steel City.

One player who was widely tipped to head out of the exit door was Souza, who had endured a particularly miserable debut campaign with the Blades. The midfielder was unpopular with supporters amid United's relegation and many would likely have lost little sleep over any exit at the time.

Souza was linked to the likes of AC Milan and Fenerbache but a move failed to materialise and he ended up staying put, which has proved an inspired decision by both player and club. The 25-year-old has revived his Blades career tenfold, establishing himself as an ever-present in Wilder's midfield by making 27 league appearances and counting.

Vini Souza's 24/25 Championship stats for Sheffield United via FotMob, as of 6 March Appearances 27 Goals 0 Assists 1 Successful passes 1106 Successful dribbles 23 Tackles won 57 Duels won 190 Interceptions 32

Souza has been one of the very best midfielders in the Championship too, and United will now be extremely glad they fended off interest and refused a summer sale.

David Prutton's Sheffield United, Vini Souza verdict

The midfielder has enjoyed real redemption this season, and United have certainly made the right call by keeping hold of his services. EFL expert Prutton subscribes to that school of thought, too.

"Vini Souza, in the heart of the Sheffield United midfield, is one of many players that in the Premier League - by virtue of coming down - showed they weren't at the particular level collectively over the course of the season," Prutton explained when speaking exclusively to Football League World.

"There's no disgrace in that, the Premier League is a very brutal place.

"But what he's shown in the Championship is a player that's powerful, skilful, good on the ball, gets about the pitch, there's a real size and a presence to him, which doesn't mean they just have a player who can do the physical side of it, he had some delightful touches on the ball against Leeds United at Bramall Lane.

"Even though it finished with Leeds finishing very strongly, there was enough in that [3-1 defeat for Sheffield United] to show that Souza is extremely comfortable operating in a midfield that's at the top-end of the Championship and possibly beyond.

"It was a great decision to keep hold of him, great reflection on where Sheffield United are going and, for Blades fans, hopefully he's a big part of everything moving forward."

Vini Souza has a long-term Sheffield United future

As recently as last summer, it would have been unthinkable to state that Souza had a clear long-term future at the Lane, but that's now exactly the case.

United have security when it comes to his future, with the ex-Flamengo and Espanyol man under contract until 2027. At 25, he's only going to improve further as he begins to enter his prime, meaning we perhaps have not even seen the very best of him quite just yet.

They may have to worry about his future if they fail to achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

However, United do appear to be good value to go straight back up and are only three points shy of leaders Leeds United in second-place - Souza has been a huge part of that and his resurgence is one of the success stories of the season as far as the Blades are concerned.