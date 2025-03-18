Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton has hailed the signing of Haji Wright for Coventry City, which he now believes to be "money well spent" ahead of a potential cash windfall if Frank Lampard's side reach the Premier League.

The United States international signed for Coventry in the wake of Viktor Gyokeres' departure to Sporting CP back in the summer of 2023, arriving for a club-record £7.7 million sum from Antalyaspor.

Wright's signing represented a significant gamble for the Sky Blues, although he swiftly made inroads to justifying the price tag during his debut campaign with the club by scoring 19 times across all competitions as Coventry reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

The current campaign has been interrupted for Wright, who spent four months sidelined with injury between November and March. Under Frank Lampard, Coventry have been able to cope in his absence, generating a late promotion bid without the versatile forward's services to call upon.

When Wright has been available, though, he has often proved to be a difference-maker. The 26-year-old netted an emphatic hattrick in Coventry's 3-0 victory over play-off rivals Sunderland on Saturday afternoon - his first start at the CBS Arena since early November - and has recorded 10 league goals from 19 appearances and just 13 starts.

Haji Wright's Coventry City stats across all competitions as of March 18, via FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 50 19 7 2024/25 21 10 1

Coventry are now in fifth position after winning 10 of their last 12 Championship affairs. Promotion through the play-offs is a clear possibility for the West Midlands outfit, and if Wright can deliver that, the £7.7 million investment may only represent even more of a bargain.

David Prutton's Haji Wright, Coventry City transfer verdict

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Prutton explained how Coventry's investment - though substantial at the time - would appear a real snip if Wright's goals lead the side back to the Premier League.

That's because of the cash windfall on offer upon promotion - it is said that teams who go up to the Premier League can net a revenue increase of between £135 million and £265 million.

"Haji Wright, great to see him back," Prutton told FLW.

"Obviously a very popular member of the squad, it's a season that has been fragmented for him.

"I was intrigued to see what he would do when he came in because as we saw, that Coventry City side that got to the play-off final that had the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, who then went on to show what he can do in the Champions League, and Gus Hamer moving on to Sheffield United in the Premier League, there was money outlayed on Wright and an expectation that he would fill the boots.

"I think what it showed, back with a bang with a hattrick, is exactly what he can do. £7.7 million is a lot of money in anyone's budget, but if it's that when you get £200 million when the team goes up into the Premier League, it will be seen as a snip and very much worth the money.

"With big money getting thrown around at the top-end of the Championship, £7.7 million doesn't seem to be [a lot]. In footballing terms, if that gets Coventry over the line then it will be money well spent."

Coventry City may find Haji Wright transfer retention difficult if promotion bid fails

Coventry would much rather think about the prospect of Wright's firepower helping them back to the big time and the corresponding financial injection that comes with the top-flight's riches.

However, the Sky Blues must also recognise the very real risk that Wright could be prized away this summer.

A fully-fledged international, Wright brings firepower, versatility and pedigree and would surely be an attractive proposition for a number of domestic or continental top-flight sides.

He's one of the leading attackers at this level and has surely earned a shot at top-flight football, be that with or without Coventry.