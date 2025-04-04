Sky Sports pundit, David Prutton, believes that Sheffield United should follow through with their interest in Norwich City's Borja Sainz, and sign the Spaniard in the summer transfer window.

It emerged on Sunday morning that the Blades are targeting the Championship's current top scorer, with Alan Nixon reporting via his Patreon that a move could be after the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

Chris Wilder's side are currently two points clear at the top of the second tier following their 3-0 victory over Coventry City last Friday, while Leeds United dropped points to Swansea City in a 2-2 draw a day later.

It's the first time that Sheffield United have led the division in 2025, and with just seven games to go, they could not have picked a much better time to take control, and supporters will be excited heading into the final weeks of the season, with it looking as though there will be moves aplenty in the transfer window.

Prutton makes Sainz, Sheffield United prediction following interest

While they are on course to have a shot at winning promotion to the Premier League, either automatically or through the play-offs, the Blades are already keen on improving their squad, with Sainz a target whether they are playing in the top flight or Championship next season.

Nixon also stated that United are happy to pay over £10m for the Norwich ace, who is out of contract in the summer of 2026, and with his deal soon to be entering its final year, the Canaries may be forced into a decision.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, David Prutton has backed Sheffield United to complete the signing of the 24-year-old in the transfer window.

He told FLW: "He really does fit for a Sheffield United move.

"I think he'd be a wonderful addition given the abundance of options that Chris Wilder has got, he would only add to that when you're looking at someone potentially finishing as the top scorer in the Championship.

"He also has the ability to assist, and you get the feeling that maybe Wilder will get an extra gear out of him from a team ethic and work rate point of view."

Borja Sainz Norwich City Championship stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 34 (34) Minutes played 3015 Goals (assists) 17 (4) xG 13.28 Shots (on target) 106 (46) Pass accuracy 79.4% Chances created 42 Dribble success 45.1% Touches (in opposition box) 1,607 (164) *Stats correct as of 02/04/2025

Prutton continued: "He's been a key part of what Norwich have been good at this season alongside Josh Sargent. But Sainz just fits. I think Blades fans would love him as well, because he plays football in such a mercurial way that it's a wonderful thing to behold and watch.

"So, it’s a coup for the Blades if they do sign him."

Sheffield United would benefit greatly from Sainz's goals

This season has been an incredible one for Sainz, and the Canaries' chances of finishing in the play-off places rest on the Spanish ace continuing his goalscoring form.

Without his efforts, Johannes Hoff Thorup's side would be much further down the table than they currently are, and they will have huge fears heading into the summer about the futures of both the 24-year-old and Josh Sargent.

Sheffield United must take advantage of the position that Norwich find themselves in with Sainz's contract, as they may feel as though they must sell now to avoid not getting a fee for him when his deal expires.

The Blades would do well to find a player who has as much an eye for goal as the ex-Deportivo Alaves youngster, especially from out wide, and it would allow Gustavo Hamer to return to a more central position, without hindering the left flank.