Exclusive: David Norris sends clear transfer message to Ipswich Town ahead of summer window

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Ipswich midfielder David Norris has suggested the club could have to sign as many as 15 players in the summer transfer window

It has been a hugely frustrating campaign for the Tractor Boys, who look set to miss out on the League One play-offs, as they sit seven points off the top six with just three games left to play.

The season has also seen a change of manager at Portman Road, with Paul Lambert being replaced by Paul Cook earlier this year.

But Cook, who has won just two of his 13 games in charge of Ipswich, has not held back with his assessment of his own squad recently.

Speaking after his side’s goalless draw with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, the Ipswich manager had claimed his squad had looked like a Sunday league team who had won a competition to play at Portman Road.

Now it seems as though Norris believes that Ipswich, who have also seen a change of owner recently, with Marcus Evans selling the club to a US Investment Group Gamechanger 20 Limited, are going to have to back Cook in the market this summer.

Discussing the importance of Ipswich backing Cook with their recruitment at the end of this season, Norris told Football League World: “Fans are not stupid, it would be hard to pull the wool over their eyes if you’re saying all the right things but not backing it up.

“So they’re going to have to back him in the summer, they’ve got a lot of deadwood to get rid of, a lot of players out of contract.

“I mean, I think he’s going to sign maybe double figures of players you know, maybe ten to 15 players this summer.”

That however, is something Norris – who made over 100 appearances for Ipswich between 2008 and 2011 – knows will not be easy, and will need the support of those in charge at the club, as he added: “So it’s going to be a huge summer for the club, and with letting a lot of players go on free contracts as well, the money’s not going to be there.

“So they’re going to have to back the manager.”