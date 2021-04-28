Exclusive: David Norris reveals why Ipswich Town fans have reason to be hopeful ahead of 2021/22

David Norris insists that Ipswich Town fans need a bit of hope if the club are to turn their fortunes around.

Paul Cook was appointed as Ipswich’s new manager in March, but the former Wigan and Portsmouth boss has since won only two of his 13 games at the helm.

The Tractor Boys sit 12th and are preparing for another season in League One having gone winless in their last six games, failing to find the back of the net in that time.

Cook knows that he will need a full summer to get his house in order, as he looks to strengthen his squad and revamp his group of players ahead of next season.

Cook has won promotion from this division twice before, and fans will be hoping that he can use that experience to full effect next season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, David Norris has identified what Ipswich fans can be hopeful about heading into next season.

He said: “The manager’s been there and done it, which is important as well. He’s tried and tested, so you hope that he does know the league and does know how to get out of it. He knows the mentality required.

“He’s at a massive club in Ipswich and I think they just need a little bit of hope to turn it around. The fans will come into the new season with a lot of hope. They will just want this season to be done and get rid of the players who won’t be staying.

“Back the manager a little bit, and if they can bring in a few signings who fit into the way he likes to play. I think they will have a lot more hope going into next season. He’s also very passionate which normally gets fans onside.

“That then snowballs. Hopefully fans can come back into stadiums, they get decent crowds and get behind their team. Hopefully there will be better times ahead.”