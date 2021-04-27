Exclusive: David Norris reveals whether he thinks Portsmouth will make the play-offs or not

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Portsmouth midfielder David Norris has revealed that he believes his old club still have a chance of making the play-off this season.

It has been something of a stop-start season for Pompey, who only changed manager last month when Kenny Jackett was sacked and replaced by Danny Cowley.

Things had started well for Pompey under their new boss, winning their first four games under Cowley before a run of four without a win, which came to an end with a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the weekend.

That means that Portsmouth are currently seventh in the League One table, only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

But having played a game more than sixth-placed Blackpool and eighth-placed Charlton – who are two points behind them – a place in the top-six is out of their hands.

Despite that, it seems Norris is still confident that the south-coast club can give themselves a chance of promotion via the play-offs this season.

Discussing whether the club have already missed out on the chance of a return to the Championship this season, the midfielder – who scored eight goals in 42 games for Pompey in the 2011/12 season – told Football League World: “I’m not sure. It looked like they were going to, but I think it’s so close in that league.

“There’s three games to go and they’re seventh. They got a good win the other day against Bristol Rovers.

“So I think there’s a chance. The teams they have got to play against, their form is not great. And you know, with the new management team that have come in, I still think they’ve got a chance. It’s that close in that league.”

Portsmouth still have to play mid-table Accrington Stanley both home and away in their final three games this season, either side of a trip to Plough Lane to face AFC Wimbledon.