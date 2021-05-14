Exclusive: David Norris reveals where Ipswich Town must look to improve their squad this summer

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Ipswich Town midfielder David Norris has suggested that the club will have to strengthen in all areas of the pitch this summer.

It was a disappointing 2020/21 campaign for the Tractor Boys, who ultimately finished ninth in the League One table, five points adrift of the play-offs.

As a result, the club are now facing a third consecutive season in the third-tier of English football, when they will once again be looking to secure a return to the Championship.

Recently appointed Ipswich manager Paul Cook has not held back with his assessment of the squad in recent weeks either, suggesting there will be wholesale changes at Portman Road this summer.

Now it seems as though Norris, who made over 100 appearances for Ipswich between 2008 and 2011, also feels the club are in need of something of an overhaul this summer.

Asked where he feels Ipswich will need to strengthen once the transfer market reopens, Norris told Football League World: “It looks like it’s going to be pretty much everywhere. They got rid of some pretty good players earlier on so they’re going to pretty much have to overhaul that squad.

“I think goalkeepers, strikers, again they’re going to have bring in some strikers, if he’s (Cook) going to play his way, they’ll bring in a couple of winners at least I’d expect, with the way he likes to play.”

It also seems that Norris feels that it isn’t just ability in a football sense that Cook will want to add to the squad, as he added: “I think they’ll look for players with a mentality as well, that can handle playing for Ipswich, and that look like they want to play for Ipswich as well.

“I think a disappointment with some of the fans I spoke to was with the players a little bit downing tools and how easily once they go goals down, they can sometimes be beat.

“So it’ll be the right blend of quality with mentality I think.”