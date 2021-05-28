Exclusive: David Norris reflects on Will Grigg’s time at Sunderland

Former Leeds United and Ipswich Town midfielder David Norris has pinpointed why Will Grigg has struggled at Sunderland, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The 29-year-old striker originally joined the Black Cats back in January 2019 as a marquee signing during the Stewart Donald era of ownership and was heavily backed to turn the club’s fortunes around as they pursued promotion from Sky Bet League One.

However things haven’t exactly gone to plan for the former Northern Ireland international who has only found the back of the net on eight occasions in 61 games since his big move to the North East, with Sunderland having since remained in the third division.

Grigg spent the second half of the season just gone on loan at MK Dons and found his shooting boots once again as he notched up eight goals in 14 games for the Buckinghamshire side as he showed that he may not be finished yet after being written off by many in recent years as merely a transfer flop.

Now Norris has weighed in with his opinion on why he feels the striker has struggled at Sunderland, with the ex-Portsmouth man stating the following to FLW:

“Grigg has done well at some clubs and done not so well at others and I think that you don’t know what you are going to get with him at times.

“He hasn’t done well at big clubs, and I think some managers would be a bit wary of that when they consider whether to sign him or not.

“I mean, he is a good player and he’s scored a lot of goals, so potentially he can find that form again at Sunderland or at another club.”

The striker originally shot to the attention of many for his goal scoring exploits at Walsall and Wigan Athletic and has over 130 career goals to his name.

Grigg currently has just one year remaining on his current contract with Sunderland and it appears that he could move on this summer.