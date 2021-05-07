Exclusive: David Norris praises one particular aspect of Danny Cowley’s job at Portsmouth

Portsmouth had to change their style of play in the eyes of David Norris, with the former Pompey midfielder praising Danny and Nicky Cowley for bringing that forward thinking approach to Fratton Park.

Kenny Jackett had done an awfully good job at Portsmouth, but at the time of his departure back in mid-March, things were going stale on the South Coast and the club were failing to hit their target of reaching the play-offs and had lost the Papa John’s Trophy final to League Two Salford City.

Out with the old and in with the new, the Cowley brothers arrived, seeing Portsmouth as the perfect opportunity to get back into management after they were, unfortunately, axed at Huddersfield Town after keeping them in the Championship last season.

Since arriving, Danny and Nicky have managed to get Pompey’s push for the play-offs firmly back on track, as well as promoting a more forward thinking style of play following Jackett’s must-not-lose approach.

For Norris, it is the way Portsmouth should be playing as they chase a Championship return.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Norris said: “It’s what a lot of fans want to see these days, especially if they’re seeing other clubs trying to go that way.

“You can get away with it (being negative) if you’re struggling and you’re down there, you are going to have to change it, be more direct and grind out results.

“A club as big as Portsmouth, going the other way in the league, they’ll want to play the right way.”

Portsmouth are in the driving seat in the race for sixth in League One heading into Sunday’s final day.

Cowley’s side take on Accrington Stanley at Fratton Park, knowing that victory will end the hopes of Oxford and Charlton as they look to capitalise on any slip ups.