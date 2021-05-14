Exclusive: David Norris pleads with Portsmouth fans for one thing under Danny Cowley

Portsmouth must keep faith with Danny Cowley and be patient as he looks to implement his style at Fratton Park, according to David Norris.

Cowley arrived at Fratton Park to oversee the League One run-in, with Danny and his brother, Nicky Cowley, arriving to keep Portsmouth’s play-off push on track as things soured under Kenny Jackett.

They managed to do that right up until the final day of the League One season, where a 1-0 defeat against Accrington Stanley left the door open for Oxford United to sneak into the play-off picture.

Now, attention has turned to 2021/22, with Cowley already tied down long-term.

For Norris, it is vital that the board at Fratton Park have patience with Cowley, as well as the club’s loyal fanbase.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Norris stated he hopes the Pompey fans give Cowley time: “You’d like to think so, although it doesn’t always work out that way with fans.

“You get five or six games these days and then the pressure will be put on. The Portsmouth fans and the board have proved that they are loyal and won’t make rash decisions.

“They’ll give him time and as long as the fans are seeing what they’ve seen so far, with a bit more passion injected back into the club and trying to play the right way, they’ll get the time they need.

“The fans will just be happy to see Pompey trying to play football. Trying to move the ball around and trying to be a bit more attack-minded. That’ll keep them onside.”