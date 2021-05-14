Exclusive: David Norris outlines key Portsmouth issue that Danny Cowley needs to address

After a last day of the season collapse at home to Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth dropped out of the play-off places in what would have been a bitter disappointment to supporters.

Pompey started the day in sixth place but knew they needed to defeat Stanley with both Oxford United and Charlton Athletic lurking behind them.

They couldn’t get the better of John Coleman’s side though as they went down 1-0 to a first half Adam Phillips strike, and that opened the door for Oxford to sneak into the play-offs after a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion.

Danny Cowley was brought in to replace Kenny Jackett with the immediate goal of getting the south coast club into the top six, but even though that wasn’t achieved he was still rewarded with a new long-term contract to remain as head coach at Fratton Park.

Now the work begins to shape the Portsmouth squad how he wants, with Harry Toffolo – a left-back who Cowley took to both Lincoln and Huddersfield – already linked with the club but an ex-Portsmouth player believes it’s another area of the pitch that needs addressing first.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Pompey midfielder David Norris believes that the whole squad needs some kind of bolstering but it’s up-front that attention needs to be paid most to.

“They need strikers – they need to bring two or three in there at least to suit the way that they play,” Norris told FLW.

“I think possibly in a little bit of all areas other than the defence where they’re solid but in general they’re going to have to make changes pretty much all over.”

John Marquis, whilst he’s scored 16 goals this season, has failed to impress with his all-round game and he hasn’t had much competition recently, so it’s an area that Cowley will need to look at going forward if he wants his side to mount an automatic promotion push next season.