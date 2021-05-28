Exclusive: David Norris makes transfer claim involving Grant Leadbitter and Bolton Wanderers

Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder David Norris has claim that Grant Leadbitter could do a good job for the Trotters if they signed the 35-year-old this summer, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Leadbitter was one of a whole host of players that was recently told by Sunderland that they would be being released come the end of their contracts at the back end of June, meaning that his second spell with the Black Cats is set to come to an abrupt end this summer.

The 35-year-old played his part in 47 games across all competitions for the club, with his seven goals helping to contribute to a season where the club lifted the Papa John’s Trophy after beating Tranmere Rovers at Wembley Stadium back in March of this year.

An experienced campaigner at Football and Premier League level, Leadbitter is sure to have plenty of offers coming his way this summer despite his ageing legs.

Now, Norris has claimed that Bolton could do with a player like the outgoing Sunderland man this summer as he made the following comments to FLW:

“Grant’s a good friend of mine, so I’m only going to say good things but if I was being genuinely honest, he’s a good player.

“He’s a good pro, so he’ll be in good shape, but he’s a clever player, tidy player, very good with the ball at his feet. So he could still comfortably do a job at this level and I was a little bit surprised that Sunderland let him go, but they’re just looking to go a different way.

“He’s a good lad to have in and around the changing room because he is a winner, you know he doesn’t mind digging people out and getting into people, which is a dying breed these days.

“So for me, he would be a good singing. Especially because of the way that they are going to play as well as he can get it and receive it, he can pass it, he can play and he won’t get flustered. He’s great at keeping that ball moving.”