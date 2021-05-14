Exclusive: David Norris makes Portsmouth admission following failure to reach play-offs

Former Portsmouth midfielder David Norris believes that the club missing out on the League One play-offs this season may be a blessing in disguise as it could mean Danny Cowley gets to strengthen the squad more than he may have hoped.

Cowley replaced Kenny Jackett at the helm at Fratton Park in late March with the first objective being to guide the club into the end of season play-offs.

Four wins in his first four games meant that he looked set to do that but after a bit of a wobble in results it all went down to the final day of the season – and Portsmouth crumbled.

A 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley let Oxford United in through the back door with a 4-0 win over Burton Albion, meaning Pompey have been consigned to another season in the third tier of English football without even getting a chance to contest the play-offs.

Pompey fans are desperate to get back to the Championship but they’re going to have to wait at least another year, and it could be a new squad that tries to make it happen in 2021/22.

Quizzed on whether it may have been a good thing that the club didn’t make it into the top six in the end, Norris exclusively told Football League World that it could give Cowley a chance to assess his options more than he may have been able to should they have made it to the play-offs.

“Possibly, because it might make them make more changes than they might have done – otherwise they’d have thought ‘well we’ve gotten to the play-offs, the squad is not that far off'”, Norris told FLW.

“With the way the season has gone they do probably need a bit of an overhaul, so I think for them it will be good because it gives them a chance now to go ‘look, we haven’t even made the play-offs, we do need a big change, we need some investment and we need to bring players in’ and they will probably then look to bring in hopefully a squad for the Championship.”