Exclusive: David Norris makes overhaul claim ahead of Portsmouth’s summer transfer window

Former Portsmouth midfielder David Norris has claimed that his former club need to overhaul their current squad during the summer, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

It has been a season of overall disappointment for Pompey, as they lost out in the re-arranged Papa John’s Trophy final to League Two Salford City and most recently missed out on a play-off place in League One, thus consigning them to another campaign in the third tier as they once again came up short.

As a result of their shortcomings on the field of play, Kenny Jackett was given his marching orders with Danny Cowley coming in as his replacement on the South Coast, however little changed and they will be looking to start again next term.

Changes are expected to the current squad this summer in order for the club to align itself with the new manager’s vision and many players will come and go over the next few months.

Whilst speaking on the subject recently to FLW, Norris made the following claim about what business should be done by his old club this summer:

“The way they want to play in comparison to the way in which they have been playing, shows where the real problem is and I think that’s where the main overhaul is going to come from.

“They’re going to want players to come in and play the way that they want to play, obviously they want to pass through the thirds, have players who are going to be comfortable on the ball.

“So I would expect there to be quite a bit of an overhaul in order to suit that possession based style of football that they play and they might keep a few but in general I can imagine quite a lot of changes to be honest.”