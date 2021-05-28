Exclusive: David Norris makes Max Power claim amid Ipswich Town links

David Norris is of the opinion that Max Power could be a good signing for Paul Cook and says it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them reunite at Ipswich Town, he said in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Power is one of several senior players to be moving on from Sunderland this summer with the Black Cats once again falling short in the play-offs and facing another season in Sky Bet League One.

Ipswich Town are preparing for a similar campaign, too, with Paul Cook now able to really start shaping the squad into the shape he wants after largely battering his playing staff verbally since arriving.

It’s clear Cook wants to make changes and one of the recent links to have emerged has seen a move for his former Wigan player Power touted.

Indeed, for Norris, Power is at an age where moving to play under one of your former managers might be the best option and, certainly, at Wigan they really did hit it off:

“It’ll be very interesting to see where they go but your first port of call when you’re over 30 is probably your ex-managers,” Norris said to Football League World exclusively.

“You start to get a little bit written off, people panic about the age with trying to convince owners to sign over 30s.

“Normally if you’re a manager and you know a player you go ‘well look, I’m taking that risk because I know he is a good pro, he doesn’t get injured, I know all about him and I know what he’s going to bring to the changing room.’

“So I won’t be surprised to see the older players coming away from big clubs, who still could do a job, going to ex-managers.”

Power was excellent at Wigan and could be a really good signing for Ipswich if he can find the form that he had at the Latics under Paul Cook.

Cook will be eager to get him if he thinks he’s still got enough to offer, too, so this one is one to watch.