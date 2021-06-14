Exclusive: David Norris makes Ipswich Town transfer claim over Bristol City, Derby County, Luton Town and Birmingham City target

Former Ipswich Town midfielder David Norris has stated that Albert Adomah is a player that he has always liked and admired, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The veteran attacker has been linked with a move away from his current club, Queens Park Rangers, this summer, with Football League World having exclusively revealed that Town are in the race for the player’s signature alongside the likes of Bristol City, Derby County, Luton Town and Birmingham City.

Now aged 33, Adomah was only handed just seven starts for the R’s over the course of the campaign just gone and is said to be considering his options over the next few weeks as he looks to get more regular game time under his belt.

A move to join Paul Cook’s men could well appeal to the winger this summer, with the ambitious Sky Bet League One outfit looking to build a side that is capable of achieving promotion after falling short of their objective in recent seasons.

Speaking recently to FLW, Norris was quick to state that the former Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa man has always been a player that he has liked whilst discussing whether Ipswich should move for the attacker in the near future or not:

“I’ve always liked him. He’s always been a handful. I’ve tried to kick him on many occasions! Good player, very good.

“But again though, at his age, is he still hungry for it? Does he still want it? Is he in good shape? Is he going to pick up injuries?

“For Ipswich, I think those are the questions that would be asked when it comes to signing players that are a little bit older.

“But based on stats and facts, you know, it would be a good signing and I think it would be quite an exciting signing for the fans, providing that he does stay fit.”