Exclusive: David Norris makes Ipswich Town transfer claim involving Paul Cook and Will Grigg

Former Ipswich Town midfielder David Norris has stated that Paul Cook could get the best out of Will Grigg next season if the Tractor Boys signed the Sunderland striker this summer, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Grigg has largely struggled to hit any real form since joining the Black Cats back in January 2019 from Wigan Athletic and has often been made a scape goat for Sunderland’s short comings in the North East.

He spent part of the season just gone on loan at MK Dons and did finally re-discover his shooting boots of old as he notched eight goals in 14 games for the Buckinghamshire outfit as he showed Lee Johnson what he is really missing.

Now with just one year left to go on his contract at the Stadium of Light, the 29-year-old has been linked with a move to join up with his former Wigan boss Cook at Ipswich as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion next term at Portman Road.

Speaking on the subject to FLW, Norris was quick to claim that the Ipswich boss could well get the best out of Grigg if he moved to the club this summer:

“He had more hype surrounding him when he was actually producing the goods at Wigan. He seems to do better when he’s seen as a bigger fish in a smaller pond.

“And you know, Ipswich are a big club and if they’re going to undergo this massive overhaul, they’re going to need some decent players to come in as well.

“He scored plenty at Wigan and it might be that Cook knows how to get the best out of him. And if that was to happen, I could see that having some legs to it and it being a good move.”