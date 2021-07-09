Exclusive: David Norris labels Ipswich target ‘a great signing’ if Town can get deal done

David Norris has explained why he feels Matt Crooks could be a great signing for Ipswich Town this summer transfer window, if the Tractor Boys can get a deal done, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The men from Portman Road have been busy reshaping their squad with a host of players leaving and some new faces arriving.

Paul Cook does not appear finished in terms of signing new players, however, and Crooks is evidently someone he wants to bring to Suffolk.

So far, though, Rotherham have rejected the attempts Ipswich have made to try and prise him away from the Millers and we’ll have to wait and see just whether they’ll achieve any breakthrough in this transfer saga.

Speaking to Football League World exclusively, meanwhile, Norris has explained why he thinks Crooks could be exactly what Town needs for the new campaign:

“I like him.

“He’s a good player that has done really well, and Ipswich have made some decent bids so they’re putting a lot into it.

“I think he is a good player on the ball. I’ve only seen bits of him and I’ve spoken to people about him but he’s a physical presence.

“I think sometimes, especially over the last few years, Ipswich might have got that reputation of being a little bit softer and I think a few characters with a bit of physical presence would be a great addition.

“He’ll be a great signing if they can get it over the line.”

Crooks had a really fine season last year for Rotherham as they took their fight to survive and stay up in the Championship down to the final day.

Ultimately, they could not do enough to preserve their second-tier status and, hence, Crooks is now attracting interest from an Ipswich side that will be looking to challenge with the Millers for promotion next year.

