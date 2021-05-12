Exclusive: David Norris issues honest verdict on Portsmouth’s final-day heartbreak

David Norris admits it was a “massive disappointment” to see former club Portsmouth miss out on a League One play-off place on the final day of the season.

Pompey went into the final day of the season firmly in the driving seat, occupying the fourth play-off spot and needing to beat Accrington Stanley at Frattton Park to seal a top-six finish.

They could even draw and hope that Oxford United and Charlton were unable to record home wins over Burton Albion and Charlton respectively.

But wins for the chasing pack weren’t matched by Pompey, who failed to recover as Accrington took an early lead through Adam Phillips.

Pompey couldn’t get back into the game, and in the end, it was Oxford who leapfrogged them into sixth after a 4-0 home win over the Brewers.

The Blues will now prepare for next season under Danny and Nicky Cowley, with the pair recently penning new long-term deals to keep them at Fratton Park.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Pompey midfielder David Norris reflected on the club’s final-day heartbreak, admitting that it was a “massive disappointment” to see them miss out on the play-offs.

He said: “It was a bit of a drab one against Accrington. I think it was very disappointing. I know the fans were very disappointed.

“It was in their hands at home, and you can’t really ask for any more, and to blow it is a massive disappointment for them.

“In terms of whether it’s a reflection on the season or not, it’s been a bit of a mad one. Relegation form at the start, then they were top at Christmas, and then they were 10th when the Cowley’s took over and now they’ve missed out on the final day.

“It has been a bit of a rollercoaster, there have been plenty of ups and downs, but I think once they got themselves into that position, to not make the play-offs is a huge, huge disappointment.”