Exclusive: David Norris hints at Martyn Waghorn’s stance at Derby County amid Ipswich Town transfer talk

Former Ipswich Town midfielder David Norris has suggested Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn is unlikely to join the Tractor Boys this summer after playing a “massive part” in keeping the Rams up, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Waghorn’s brace helped Derby come back twice to draw 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign and secure Championships survival.

This season has been far from the 31-year-old’s most impressive at Pride Park, seeing him add five goals and five assists in total,

With his contract set to expire this summer, Waghorn is set to leave the Rams as a free agent unless new terms can be agreed with sources informing Football League World that Ipswich are keen on bringing him back to Portman Road.

The striker’s single season with the Tractor Boys was his most productive in English football, seeing him score 16 times and add 13 assists in the Championship, and with the club now under new ownership, it would not be a surprise to see them spend big as they look to give Paul Cook the tools he needs to secure promotion next season.

However, speaking exclusively to Football League World, Norris – a former Ipswich player himself – has suggested that despite Waghorn’s happy memories at Portman Road, a move back to the club is unlikely.

“I don’t think so, no,” said the 41-year-old when asked whether the forward would drop down from the Championship to League One.

He added: “I think it should they have gone down, it might have been a possibility. I think he liked it there, I think the fans liked him there.

“I think that would have been a good signing. So I think that possibly could have been an option but I think it will be more complicated now they’ve survived.

“I mean he’s pretty much kept Derby up as well. He played a massive part in that. So he’s proved that he can, you know, do it at that level.

“So I think that’s a bit more of a long shot now. Like I said, especially with them now staying up.”

Earlier this week, Derby boss Wayne Rooney revealed he was set to hold talks with Waghorn this week over his future.

The 31-year-old has been at Pride Park since joining from Ipswich in 2018, scoring 30 goals and adding 13 assists in his 123 appearances for the East Midlands club.