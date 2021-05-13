Exclusive: Danny Cowley urged to solve one particular shortcoming at Portsmouth this summer

Portsmouth need to source a striker that’s going to score them 20 goals to finally get them out of League One in the eyes of former Fratton Park favourite, David Norris.

It was a disappointing end to the 2020/21 campaign for Pompey, who surrendered their place in the play-offs on the final day of the season, losing to Accrington Stanley and leaving the door ajar for Oxford United.

Danny Cowley had managed to keep Pompey’s play-off charge on track after replacing Kenny Jackett, but his side ended up agonisingly short.

Nevertheless, he’s signed up for a longer stay at Fratton Park and will be looking to deliver a return to the Championship.

For Norris, though, a key summer is on the horizon and a prolific striker is needed.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Norris explained: “The strikers that take one in every two or three chances, especially at this level where you get chances, are like gold dust.

“You’ll see that any of the successful teams have someone banging in 20 goals, there aren’t many that share it out.

“Then, in the big games, tight games, you get a striker in-form that can just dig you a goal out of nowhere. They are the ones that you need.

“They’ll definitely need to bring in some strikers.”

John Marquis struck 17 times in all competitions for Pompey last season, whilst Ronan Curtis chipped in with 12 goals and proved to be able support. However, nobody else in the squad managed to make it into double figures.

Elsewhere in League One, Hull and Peterborough stormed to automatic promotion.

The Tigers relied on the goals of Mallik Wilks (21), Josh Magennis (19) and Keane Lewis-Potter (13), whilst Posh had Jonson Clarke-Harris to fire them into second, scoring 33 times in all competitions.

Brett Pitman was the last Pompey forward to striker more than 20 times in a season, finishing 2017/18 with 24 to his name in League One.