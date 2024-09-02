Key Takeaways Udoh is determined to score more league goals to boost his confidence and help his team.

He is willing to play any attacking position for the benefit of the team under Bloomfield.

Udoh has personal goal targets, aims for consistency, but prefers not to disclose exact numbers.

After opening his league account for Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, striker Daniel Udoh revealed exclusively to Football League World that he is "ready whenever" his manager calls upon him.

Udoh stole the show for the Chairboys, setting up Garath McCleary's opener and scoring his own venomous strike late into the game. This helped his team to earn a well deserved point on the road against Richard Keogh's Blackpool.

The 28-year-old marked his birthday weekend with his first league goal for his new club, and sounded determined to provide many more moments of brilliance for Matt Bloomfield's men.

Udoh's delight after opening his league account

Following the final whistle, the Nigerian spoke about the importance of getting his first league goal for the Chairboys: "I’ve been waiting to get the first goal and then after you get your first goal you want to open your league account to give you that confidence.

"I want to push on now to get as many league goals as I can. The league is my bread and butter at the end of the day, and it’s what’s most important for us as a club."

This wasn't the first goal in all competitions for the new signing, as he struck against Northampton Town in a Carabao Cup victory a couple of weeks ago.

However, with a clear focus on the league for Bloomfield's side, the striker was happy to contribute to his team when it mattered the most. The goal ultimately earned Wycombe a point on the road against a strong Blackpool side.

Bloomfield heaps praise after Udoh sends clear message

Later in the game, the man who is usually renowned as a striker was dropped into the number ten role. When asked if this was something he thought suited his game, Udoh offered a clear message to his manager: "I’m ready whenever the gaffer calls upon me, whether it’s in the ten, up front or either side attacking.

"I like to think of myself as an all-action attacking player. I’m on the pitch to score goals, so wherever I’m told to play, I’ll do my best."

Versatility has proved to be a key thinking point behind Bloomfield's signings, so the 40-year-old will be delighted that Udoh is willing to play in any attacking position to benefit his team.

Last season, a similar story happened with Nottingham Forest loanee Dale Taylor. The Northern-Irishman started the season as a striker, but was dropped deeper into number ten, where he excelled. This begs the question whether Udoh could follow the same path.

Bloomfield recognised his attacker's willingness to get involved in different roles across the pitch, stating: "Dan Udoh had a fantastic afternoon, I think he was absolutely top drawer. Not just because of his goal but, his all-around play.

"He [Udoh] does incredibly well. He’s one of the most unselfish footballers you’d wish to meet. He’s always got the team at heart, and he does his work down our right-hand-side chasing a lost cause and makes it into something."

Udoh has targets but is unwilling to reveal them

Daniel Udoh league goals per season (Transfermarkt) Season Club League Appearances Goals 2023/24 Shrewsbury Town League One 40 10 2022/23 Shrewsbury Town League One 5 0 2021/22 Shrewsbury Town League One 46 13 2020/21 Shrewsbury Town League One 39 4 2019/20 Shrewsbury Town League One 25 4 2018/19 AFC Telford National League North 39 19

Now the ex-Shrew is off the mark in league action, he was asked if he had any targets for the number of goals he wanted to score.

The striker revealed he did in fact have a target in his head, but was unwilling to reveal the exact number, stating: "I always set myself targets, but I can never tell because I might underachieve or overachieve, so I always start off with a decent mark.

"Everyone would know the last few years that I’ve played I’ve got ten goals per season, so personally I’d like to hit that mark and push beyond. I want to push on and see how far I can take the team."

There is plenty to be excited about for Wycombe fans, as their new number eleven is raring to kick on from his standout display by the seaside on Saturday.